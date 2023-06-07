White completes doctorate degree

In 2013, Gianna White graduated from East Wilkes High School and proceeded to Western Carolina University where she simultaneously earned two Bachelor of Science degrees in Psychology and Anthropology. Later, she completed her Master of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology at Eastern Illinois University. Fast forward to 2023, and Dr. White has just accomplished a major feat – graduating with a Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Counseling Psychology, with a specialization in Forensic Psychology. Looking ahead, Dr. White is set to finish a forensic fellowship in the coming year and work towards obtaining state licensure. She will continue to work with individuals who have severe mental illness, as well as evaluate defendants’ competency and criminal responsibility within the justice system. Throughout her journey, Dr. White has been grateful for the unwavering support of her family and friends. Her future aspirations include fighting for social justice and making a positive impact in rural Appalachian communities.