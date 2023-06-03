In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Ralph Edward Draughn and Frances Draughn to Emily Victoria Draughn; tract Dobson; $0.

– Carlene Taylor to James Adrian Taylor; four tracts Stewarts Creek; $0.

– Leslie Melissa Schultz to Timothy Charles Maines and Catherine O’Quinn Maines; lots 2-3 R. Franklin Saunders land Mount Airy; $430.

– Thomas Hylton and Pauline Hylton to Victor Manuel Rocha Solis and Yadira Daniela Garcia; 1.39 acre lot 2 and 4.007 acres lot 3 and 5.867 acres lot 5 PB 18 78 Eldora; $149.

– Estate of Nancy Carol Osborne, Nancy Carol Osborne, Vickie Leigh Osborne, Keith Lawrence, Debbie Lawrence, Johnny Bert Cockerham, Tina Cockerham, Cathy Cockerham Taylor, Rob Louis Taylor, Cynthia White Jansen, David Jansen, Suzanne Christie, Murphy Morgan Osborne Jr, Janice Soloman Osborne, Joseph V. Marsh, Jeffery Draughn, Sharon O. Richardson, Cynthia O. Jones, Denise M. Lawrence, Timothy Lawrence, Jean Wells, Reggie Lawrence, Reginald Dean Lawrence, Mary Ann Lawrence, Jane Shore, Bryan Clay Marsh, Verona Marsh, J.V. Marsh, Libby Gunter, Jerry Gunter, Judy Snow, Gary Snow, Jeff Draughn, Becky Draughn, Jimmy Draughn, James Draughn, Nelda Draughn, Marsha Ellis, Richard Ellis, Walter Gray Draughn, Pam Draughn, Terri Blankenship, Hubert Blankenship, Greg Wells, Shannon Wells, Jean Wheeling, Jill Moore, Charlie Moore, Sharon D. Richardson, Doug Richardson, Tommy Osborne, Thomas Harvey Osborne, June Osborne, Elizabeth Cockerham Snow, Billy Dale Snow, and Michael Baron Cockerham to Roy A. Culler and Jean A. Culler; 5.384 acres and R/W Estate of Nancy Carol Osborne file 21 E 1008 Elkin; $240.

– Estate of Velma Elizabeth Simmons, Ralph D. Smith, Velma Elizabeth Simmons, Sonya B. Smith, Judy S. Dearborn, and Edward E. Dearborn Jr. to Brenda S. Cook; tract Mount Airy Estate of Velma Elizabeth Simmons; $200.

– Laura Owens Triplette to Abigail Parker Triplette; tract 109 Lovers Lane Mount Airy; $0.

– Joyce Cothren to Curtis Cothren; .944 acres Bryan; $0.

– Kevin Graham Ray to Erin L. Routh and Anthony Routh; lot 1 Elk Spur Street Elkin; $384.

– Land Partner Funding, LLC to Chase A. Martin; tract five PB 13 104 Wandering Walk Road; $0.

– Alonzo M. Bullis and Nikki L. Bullis to Jonatthan Bullis; 3.734 acres PB 42 94 Pilot; $0.

– Aldes Rivera Velez and Yamil Santiago Yambo to Yamil Santiago Yambo; tract one 1.27 acres and tract two 9/10 acres Mount Airy; $0.

– William B. Cavanaugh to Anthony G. Edwards, Phillip Duane Edwards, Angela Edwards Tickle, and Angie Edwards; 0.106 acres PB 42 164 Stewarts Creek; $0.

– Joan E. Benanti to Sharon Denise Young and Douglas John Young; lot 9 section 1 Town and Country Woods subdivision PB 6 222 Mount Airy; $390.

– Christine Hall and Josh Allen Hall to Tena M. Stephan; 0.429 acre lots 10-11 J.W. Pell property PB 4 29 Mount Airy; $440.

– Cathy M. Folger and Romulus Roscoe Folger Jr. to Rush Andrew Folger; 1.091 acre lot 36 portion of lot 35 block B Allen Woods Village PB 7 71 Elkin; $0.

– Anthony G. Edwards, Lindsay A. Edwards, Phillip Duane Edwards, and Angela Edwards Tickle to Alyssa Lee Dudek and Benjamin Chase Chandler; tract one 2.658 acres tract two 0.106 acres PB 42 164 Stewarts Creek; $350.

-Bill Norman Construction, Inc. to Donald Ray Griffin and Jean J. Griffin; condominium deed unit 22A Greystone Condominium bk 1 342, 423-425 and PB 23 134 and 192 and PB 41 46 Mount Airy; $792.

– Sandra G. Scott, Timothy J. Scott, and Bonnie G. Shelton to Old Banner Properties, LLC; two tracts Mount Airy; $120.

– Beamer & Kirkman Builders, LLC to Concetta Clock; 0.760 acres lot B PB 40 191 Mount Airy; $400.

– Sharon J. Sweet to Brandon Luke Robertson and Sydney D. Wagoner; lots 68-71 E. F. Tolbert subdivision PB 3 25 Mount Airy; $378.

– Alonso Rodriguez to Maria Elena Gonzalez Vargas; tract PB 24 162 Marsh; $0.

– Michael J. Witt and Lesley Witt to Lisa Hudgens and Lucius L. Hudgens; tract one .48 acres and tract two 0.63 acres lot 24 Shoals; $48.

– David Leon Chaney and Robert Mark Hensley to Jerry D. Bowman and Penny B. Bowman; tract one portion of lots 21-22 PB 6 100 and tract two portion of lots 36-37 532 E. Jackson Road Ext. Mount Airy; $300.

– Joshua Cole Mears, Allison Renee Mears, Pamela Nicole Mabe, Justin Wayne Mabe, Ashley Ann Bryant, and Jacob Cory Bryant to The Rachel E. Quiroga Trust and Rachel E. Quiroga; 1.28 acres Westfield; $34.

– Thaddeus S. Mann and Anna Mann to Sharon Davis; 16 acres PB 22 118 Westfield; $550.

– Pansy G. Alderman and Christie M. Jones to Michael Keith Wood and Elvira Long Wood; lot 4 Forest Oaks Extension PB 6 195 Dobson; $510.

– Tiffany L. Utt and Anthony C. Utt to Graham Gibbons and Amber Gibbons; tract Oak Ridge Drive Stewarts Creek; $470.

– Joann Mears Greene, Thomas D. Greene, and Jerry Ray Mears to The Rachel E. Quiroga Trust and Rachel E. Quiroga; 45.604 acres Mears Road; $660.

– Wesley L. Kirkman to Treva J. Kirkman; tract one 96/100 acres and tract two .38 acres Westfield; $70.

– Sylvia Boyles, Kirk Boyles, Norma Warren, Billy Warren, Donald Leon Dollyhigh and Debbie Dollyhigh to Russell Todd Reynolds II and Kaitlin Rae Reynolds; tract Dobson; $200.