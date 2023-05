On May 15 Wilkes County Schools held it sannual Retirement Banquet to recognize employees retiring in the 2022-2023 school year. Pictured here front row from left are Debra Wood, Sharon Long, Amy Worley, Bobbi Jennings, Imogene Welborn, Pamela Huffman, Carla York, Elaine Vimont, Susan Pasch; back row from left, Lisa Gentry, Jodi Weatherman, Dorothy Stanley, James Echerd, Tammy Hinson, Joey Ortiz, Jan Burgess, Edwin Martin, Greg Davenport, Willie Pardue, Penny Norman, Debra Hall.