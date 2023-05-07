The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Charles Crispin Gates Jr., 46, of Surry County to Meigan Llewellyn Hill, 35, of Surry County.

– Jordan Hunter Hill, 20, of Surry County to Kimberly Nicole Farley, 24, of Surry County.

– Kobe Gage Slate, 23, of Surry County to Anna Grace Martin, 24, of Surry County.

– James Michael Draughn, 45, of Surry County to Lisa Marie Wall, 42, of Surry County.

– Stephen Thomas Slate, 45, of Surry County to Kimberly Ashley, 48, of Surry County.

– Christopher Wayne Bingman, 42, of Surry County to Carla Elizabeth Dillon, 37, of Surry County.