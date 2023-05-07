In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office Include:

– Johnson Faily Farm, LLC to Department of Transportation State of North Carolina; deed for highway right of way SR 1350 over Stewarts Creek Mount Airy; $19.

– BKF Equipment Inc. and Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Germanton Holdings, LLC, Substitute Trustee Services Inc., and Amanda Buyrn; 1730/1025 Trustees deed 1.365 acres lot 4-A PB 20 57; $707.

– Roy Wayne Southard and Karen R. Southard to Hooker Reality, LLC; tract one 1.5 acres; $30.

– Tonya Martin to Becky Sue Lawson and Christopher Wayne McCraw; 5.03 acres PB 37 55 Westfield; $60.

– Sean Eugene Tyrrell and Rebecca Lynn Tyrrell to Christian T. Cabrera; tract PB 38 31 112 Englewood Trail Mount Airy; $390.

– Gregory Alan Becker Jr., Lisa M. Becker, Christopher Thomas Becker, and Anna Lindamood to Klay Alexander Newsome; lot 73 River Hill Estates PB 6 94-A Mount Airy; $556.

– Cory Wilmoth and Kimberly Wilmoth to Camille Swartz and Clint Swartz; tract one 8.35 acres Elkin; $160.

– Thomas E. Winstead Jr. to Tamshashan Walker Taft and Michael Jin-Kai Yang; 0.485 acres lots 1-2 and 8-10 Sunset Park PB 1 76 Elkin; $530.

– Klay Alexander Newsome to Mason Garrett Hawks; 0.467 acres Pilot; $370.

– William Danny O’Neal to Danny Ryan O’Neal and Donna K. O’Neal; 8 1/2 acres; $0.

– Alton Gray Childress Sr. to Carlos Omar Alvarez and Nettie Mae Alvarez; tract one 1 acre and tract two 0.035 acres South Westfield; $480.

– Robert Samuel Smith Jr., Kimberly Nicole Smith, Rodney Wayne Smith, Heather Gilliam Smith, Jason Elliot Smith, and Marcia Key Smith to Robert Samuel Smith Jr., Rodney Wayne Smith, and Jason Elliot Smith; 38.621 acres tract three PB 42 105 and PB 12 16; $0.

– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Tabitha Caudle; lot 34 section 2 Southridge subdivision PB 13 68 South Westfield; $30.

– Tony Gray Beck and Linda W. Beck to Blaine M. Montgomery; lot 2 Bear Creek Acres PB 14 29 Marsh; $160.

– Tammy Gay Simmons and Christopher Thomas Simmons to Adaline Bryant; 1.380 acres PB 42 87 261 Brown Road Westfield; $167.

– John M. Snow and Idalina Musso Snow to Timothy Ellis Parker and Blair Easter Parker; lot 4-5 North Summit subdivision PB 12 109 Mount Airy; $60.

– GOMO Properties, LLC to Guadalupe Castillo; tract Mount Airy; $270.

– Donald Ivan Eash and Donna Mae Eash to Greg L. Payne and Dana Payne; condominium deed unit 206 and parking spaces 4-5 Spencers Lofts Condominiums bk 1 360-365 Mount Airy; $616.

– Chris Chatham and Jennifer Chatham to J. Foley Norman and Jill Norman; lot 10 Gentry Lane subdivision PB 12 20 Elkin; $22.

– Shepherd Rock Properties Inc. to Elizabeth Jenkins; 2.692 acres Shoals; $709.

– Bill Norman Construction Inc. to Jerry E. Eads and Jennie J. Eads; condominium deed unit 22B Greystone Condominiums bk 1 251, 342, 423-424, and PB 23 134 and 192 and PB 41 46 Mount Airy; $792.

– Jason Sech to Real People Real Homes, LLC; lot 2 Majestic Estates subdivision PB 13 111; $200.

– Phillip Dale Midkiff Trust, Estate of Marie Rogers Bowman, Deborah Jean Slate, William Junior Slate, Mike Stone, Phillip Dale Midkiff and Marie Rogers Bowman to Ashley Mclean and Stacey Rogers; lots 34-37 PB 4 135 Estate of Marie Rogers Bowman file 22 E 298; $476.

– Melvina Worrell Tilley, James Rodney Tilley, and Amy Tilley Carter to Kenneth Tilley and Lucille Tilley; first tract 20 acres and second tract 7 acres Bryan; $0.

– Harold Aldean Snow and Penny C. Snow to William B. Dowell and Jodi S. Dowell; 25.003 acres PB 42 145 Bryan; $120.

– William B. Dowell and Jodi S. Dowell to Harold Aldean Snow and Penny C. Snow; tract Bryan; $0.

– Harold Aldean Snow and Penny C. Snow to Timothy Preston Spencer and Heather Lee Inc.; 21.003 acres Bryan; $480.

– Travis Bo Money and Tonya Nichole Money to Britton John Settle and Alexis Marie Settle; 7.115 acres PB 41 198 Elkin; $0.

– Jerry Cash Martin and Carolyn M. Martin to Samuel Hinson and Amber Hinson; .45 acres Westfield; $298.

– The Lara Group, LLC to Avery P. Smith; 0.73 acres Mount Airy; $284.

– Corrie Alexis Mayhew to John Mishler and Linda Mishler; condominium deed unit C and two parking spaces Renfro Lofts Condominiums phase II bk 1 182-188 Mount Airy; $670.

– Larry W. Marsh and Louise E. Marsh to Brian Marsh; 0.69 acres Rockford; $0.

– Joseph Figurelle to David Miller; 0.885 acres; $670.

– Torres Real Estate, LLC to Eagle Ridge Holdings, LLC; tract A 17.739 acres and tract B 3.600 acres Mount Airy; $12,000.

– Margaret L. Martin Trust, Charlie N. Martin Jr., and Margaret L. Martin to Eastco Properties, LLC; two tracts Mount Airy; $34.

– David H. Dinkins and Josephine D. Dinkins to Jeffrey S. Gearheart and Michele A. Gearheart; 3.486 acres; $1,210.

– Casey E. Whitt and Tanner L. Whitt to Shirley Whitt and Kevin Whitt; 1 2/10 acres Dobson; $0.

– Estate of Lillian Irene Joyce, Sheila Bottoms Poindexter, Larry Poindexter, Charles Wayne Mason, Barbara C. Mason, Sally Taylor, Charles Wayne Mason Sr., and Lillian Irene Joyce to Glen N. Ganyard and Sonya M. Ganyard; 0.669 acres PB 42 128 Pilot Estate of Lillian Irene Joyce file 22 E 969; $230.

– Edmund W. Horne and Penny Horne to Rafael Arellano Cruz; tract thirty 1.1562 acres Haystack Acres PB 13 170 Franklin; $80.

– Chandler Boltz and James Das to Steven Wayne Lawson and Emily B. Lawson; tracts Mount Airy; $290.

– Mary G. Good to Surry Endeavor, LLC; 0.27 acres portion of lot 65 Burkewood section 2 PB 5 16 Mount Airy; $420.

– BP Capital Partners, LLC to John Larry Good; tract Mount Airy; $280.

– Eric Blackburn, Lindsey Russell, and Lindsey Blackburn to David A. Ackerman and Alison H. Ackerman; 1.13 acres; $350.

– Mark Thacker, John Mark Thacker, and Cynthia Thacker to Gregory D. Nichols and Reta G. Nichols; tract Mount Airy; $120.

-Chandler Russell and Kailub Russell Wicker to Edmund Benedict Gillooley and Patricia Ann Gillooley; portions of lots 8-9 block 23 PB 1 204 Elkin; $257.

– Estate of Lillian Irene Joyce, Sheila Bottoms Poindexter, Larry Poindexter, Charles Wayne Mason, Barbara C. Mason, Sally Taylor, Charles Wayne Mason Sr., and Lillian Irene Joyce to Barry Ray Joyce; 0.37 acres PB 42 128 22 E 969 Pilot Estate of Lillian Irene Joyce file 22 E 969; $0.

– Michael Davis to Bryan Alexis Loredo and Cindy Urquiza Loredo; tract Dobson; $380.

– Rufus J. Lankford and Maribel N. Lankford to Amanda Dawn Roberts Lankford; tract one tract and tract two 917 sq ft; $0.

– Erik Camacho to Brittany Ann Angle; two tracts Franklin; $12.

– Juanita Gillespie Wilhite and James Michael Wilhite to Michael Howard Gillespie and Annette Paige Gillespie; lots 1-3 and 33-34 block 3 Marshall Heights PB 1 14 Mount Airy; $0.

– Wanda S. Porter and Jerry W. Porter to Carole S. Rogers; 2 lots Pilot; $250.

– Carroll G. Perkins Trust, Louise Ann Mockovcik, Carroll G. Perkins, Susan E. Perkins, Brent L. Perkins, and Patricia Ketchie Perkins to Mark A. Perkins; 60/100 acres Rockford; $185.

– Carroll G. Perkins Trust, Louise Ann Mockovcik, Carroll G. Perkins, Susan E. Perkins, Brent L. Perkins, and Patricia Ketchie Perkins to Mark A. Perkins; 14.94 acres Rockford; $135.

– Dreama S. Adams to Darrell D. McMillian and Lora V. McMillian; 56/100 acres lot 2 PB 3 42 Mount Airy; $70.

– PET, LLC to Best Choice Metal Structures, LLC; 6.127 acres Elkin; $320.

– Wanda Neal Holleman and James E. Holleman to Justin Douglas Holleman; lot 47 Fairfield Forest subdivision section 2 PB 9 12 Mount Airy; $0.

– Eastco Properties, LLC to Jose Sanchez Tinajero; two tracts Mount Airy; $70.