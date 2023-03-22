Yadkin Center offers variety of classes in April

DOBSON — The Yadkin Center has many classes that will begin in April including Vehicle Escort Operators Course Renewal, eNotary, Auto Dealer Pre-license Initial and Auto Dealer Renewal.

Vehicle Escort Operators Course Renewal is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to noon in YA-112 at the Yadkin Center. This course is designed to meet the training requirements set by the N.C. Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam. The cost is $71.

eNotary will be offered on Wednesday, April 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center. This 4-hour course prepares a current North Carolina Notary Public to take the examination to become qualified to notarize documents electronically. The tuition is $71.

Auto Dealer Pre-license Initial will be offered April 12-13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Center. This course is designed to meet the 12-hour training requirement for individuals seeking an initial Used Motor Vehicle Dealers’ license. Course content will include an in-depth review of North Carolina motor vehicle dealer rules, regulations, and application requirements. Students will be introduced to the forms and other necessary documentation required for motor vehicle transactions as well as audit procedures conducted by the NC DMV. The tuition is $146.

Auto Dealer Renewal will be held on Friday, April 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Center. This course is designed to meet the six-hour training requirement for individuals renewing their Used Motor Vehicle Dealers’ license. Course content will include a refresher of North Carolina motor vehicle dealer rules and regulations along with in depth discussion of rule or regulation changes made in the past year. The tuition is $125.

For more information on any of these classes, contact Dr. Douglas Underwood, Director of Yadkin Center/EMS Programs, at (336) 386-3584 or underwoodd@surry.edu.