EHS alum returns to coordinate library programs

The Elkin Public Library is a wonderful space for people of all ages to hang out, read new books, make friends, learn, and enjoy the small-town feel of Elkin. Recently, the hard-working staff was joined by an Elkin High School graduate, Jonathan Parker, who is now a program coordinator.

Parker took the job to “give back to the community he was raised in.” He enjoys his job because he gets to see people working together, and he wants to contribute to Elkin by doing a public service. He also enjoys reading and recommending books, and the sense of community the library holds. He did not always plan to be a librarian, though.

Parker went to school and got a masters degree in jazz performance, and he plays the upright bass. After the hard times of Covid, however, he began looking for a more stable job. He called his new position “the best of both worlds.” Parker appreciates the fact “it’s stable and I get to give back to the community.”

In fact, Parker enjoys his new role so much that he is planning on going back to school to become a music librarian, and if that doesn’t happen, he said he’ll look into coming back to a public library because of how much the experience has taught him and how much it has made him appreciate the community.

He also enjoys the freedom in his work, and says that the “teen programs will either grow or decrease with how much effort I put into it, so I really like the freedom of whatever I put into this, I’m going to get out. I like to know and see that I’m making a little bit of a difference.”

Parker’s favorite programs are when he can get groups of people to work together and collaborate. He also enjoys artistic programs.

“Any chance you have to write something, paint something, color something, you should always, always capitalize on it because as you grow older, it becomes harder to find time to do these things,” he explained.

The programs at the library are open to the public and are a great way to meet new people who share the same interests, such as the dungeons and dragons group or the knitting club.

Parker believes the library is the perfect place for anyone in the community to learn and grow. “The library is a fantastic resource, especially coming out after Covid. [This year] teens and adults can find something at the library that they need or maybe didn’t know they were looking for. For people that start coming and make it a daily routine, the library will really enrich their walks of life.”