Teen girls grapple with beauty standards

What is considered beautiful in a woman continues to evolve and change in American society. During the last 60 years, the way female students look and dress has drastically changed. The bouffant hairstyles and expectation of skirt-wearing in public has given way to an anything-goes standard. Along with changing fashions, physical ideals of beauty have also shifted through time. Some teens today still struggle with judgment regarding their body shape and size, while others have embraced the freedom of personal acceptance.

Mia Doub, a sophomore at Elkin High School said, “Beauty standards impact girls because we are trying to fit in, and as we grow up, we become insecure. Seeing famous women and men tell you that you should look a certain way affects girls’ mental health making girls think they need to be perfect.”

An appreciation of a woman’s body type has evolved since ancient Egypt. According to Scienceofpeople.com in ancient Egypt, a woman’s ideal body type was described as slender with narrow shoulders, a high waist, with a symmetrical face, and in ancient Greece, their body type was described as a full body and light skin.

Up until the 1980s, the ideal body is described as athletic but curvy, tall with toned arms. The ideal beauty standard for women today includes a flat stomach, being “healthy“ skinny, with large breasts and backside, but still maintaining a thigh gap.

According to Scienceofpeople.com, one of the many people women see today as an ideal beauty is reality television star Kim Kardashian. The downside with this is like the Kardashians, many celebrities have plastic surgery to get the “ideal body.” They think they are expected to be skinny with large breasts and a full bottom while maintaining a flat stomach. The human body is different for everyone, and some people’s genetics play a big role in how their body type evolves as they grow older.

The world’s views on a “perfect woman” isn’t consistent, and many girls understand perfection can be impossible to attain. Elkin High School sophomore Kadie Brewer said, “More girls need to not worry about the so-called ‘beauty standards’ and live how they want.”

Men also have their ideas about the perfect female body, but they understand women need the freedom to make their own choices. According to Elkin High School junior Patrick Jones, “Beauty standards are stupid, and a girl should be able to dress and have the body she wants.”

Many teen girls would agree with Jones because trying to attain the ideal can be painful. Doub explained, “Women should look at beauty standards like a piece of crumpled paper on the school floor. No one is going to want to use that crumpled paper; beauty standards compare because whoever you are trying to impress with the ‘standards’ is going to want more from you. Even when you have tried your best to look perfect and tried your best to be liked, you’re still going to get hurt and feel like a crumpled piece of paper.”