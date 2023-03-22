EHS offers new teacher cadet class

Teachers are the ones that teach us what we know. Without them we would not know how to read, how America came to be, or how to multiply or divide. It is impossible to have a civilized world without good teachers, so Elkin High School is offering new Teacher Cadet courses to support students who want to be teachers.

The first Teacher Cadet classes began this past fall with Teacher Cadet I taught by Whitney Tomlin, who has thoroughly enjoyed the class.

“I absolutely love teaching teacher cadets,” she explained. She likes the curriculum because it is based on learning in groups or with partners, and involves building relationships with teachers actually working in the classroom. Students learn what it takes to be a teacher and also strategies they can use in their own classrooms later.

“The Teacher Cadet curriculum is a fun and interactive curriculum. I like being able to share my teaching experiences with students who feel like teaching is their calling,” Tomlin said.

The class helps students determine if teaching it the right career for them, and it also helps students narrow down the age of student they would like to teach. Tomlin said most students enter the Teacher Cadet class with an idea about the grade level they want to teach, but that can change as they observe and visit a range of classrooms throughout the first semester. Students are given the opportunity to observe in several different placements such as preschool, special education, elementary and middle school. They are also given an opportunity for a three-week field placement in a classroom/grade level that interests them.

One student this fall thought she wanted to be a kindergarten teacher, but after observing a sixth-grade teacher, she changed her mind and plans to intern next year with a sixth-grade class. Tomlin explained, “The purpose and goal in Teacher Cadet 1 is to have experiences in multiple placements to help you narrow down exactly what interests you.”

Not only does the class help prospective teachers learn about the career, it may also offer college class credit.

“At Surry Community College, per the Career and College Promise (CCP) booklet, students who take the Teacher Cadet courses in high school and obtain a grade of B or higher, can substitute that for the EDU 187: Teaching and Learning for All (4 college credits) that is offered at Surry,” said Tomlin.

Students can also choose to continue learning about teaching with the Teacher Cadet 2 class in which students are placed in a classroom/grade level of their choice for a semester-long internship. Tomlin explained that while there is not a certain grade point average required to take the Teacher Cadet courses, they are considered honors courses, so the student should have a good work ethic and be motivated in order to be successful.

Tomlin looks forward to teaching the courses next year because she thinks it is so beneficial to students who think they want to teach. She explained, “I would 100% recommend this class for young people. If you have any thoughts at all about working in the teaching profession or in any leadership position working with young children, this course would be for you.”