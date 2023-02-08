Chinese New Year honors different traditions

Happy New Year! Many cultures celebrate the coming of the new year in different and unique ways, one of the most talked about being Chinese New Year. It goes by many other names such as the Spring Festival and Lunar New Year. This new year’s celebration began twenty-one days after the western New Year celebration and ended on Jan. 27.

Chinese New Year has a long, rich history dating back around 3,500 years ago. According to lammuseum.wfu.edu, “Some people believe that Chinese New Year originated in the Shang Dynasty (1600–1046 BC). It is said to be a time to worship ancestors and pray for a good year with a bountiful harvest.”

Maybe because it falls during a chilly time of the year, the website confuciusinstitute.ac.uk explains that washing clothes or taking a bath the first two days of the lunar year are forbidden. “The first and second day of the lunar year is the birthday of the ‘water god,’ so you are not supposed to use water to show respect for the water god.”

One of the most known traditions of the celebration is its dazzling fireworks and the dragon and lion dances. According to chinahighlights.com, some lesser known traditions include eating a reunion dinner with family on New Year’s Eve, giving offerings to ancestors, and giving red envelopes and other gifts. The red envelopes often have money inside. “Those who receive a red envelope are wished another safe and peaceful year.”

According to Chinese mythology and depts.washington.edu, the Chinese year is divided into signs of the zodiac with an animal representing each month. “The twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac were selected through a race. This race is meant to create a time measurement for the people.” Study.com explains the twelve animals of the zodiac represent the passage of time and the cycle of years.

Though very different from western New Year’s traditions, the Chinese New Year offers another fresh start to millions across the world.