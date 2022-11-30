People of the Water: The Meherrin Tribe

The Meherrin are a tribe in Hertford County, located in northeastern North Carolina. According to their official website, they are recognized by the state, with upwards of 900 members. The Meherrin are a tribe rich in culture, including dances, languages, clan systems, and clothing styles, many of which date back to when the tribe was first established.

According to the tribe’s website, the Meherrin tribe was first documented around 1795 after the disbanding of the Tuscarora Nation in 1761; however, they were encountered by English settlers in 1650. On August 29, 1650, English merchant Edward Bland made contact with the Meherrin tribe two miles west of Cowonchahawkon (present day Emporia, Virginia). As more English settlers came into the Meherrin territory, things became harder for them.

Not only were diseases being spread, but the Meherrin River crossed the boundary between the North Carolina and Virginia colonies, which caused disputes over who the territory belonged to. The Meherrin sought protection from the Virginia governor; however, colonists continued to claim their farming lands. In 1675, rebellion broke out against the Native Americans in Virginia and the governor William Berkeley. During this rebellion, many of the native people were harmed or killed, including several members of the Meherrin tribe.

Sir William Berkeley, the governor of Virginia responded to this rebellion by establishing a peace treaty with the colonies of Virginia, including the Meherrin. Its purpose was to gain military support and friendship from the Meherrin, if the Virginians would stay off their land. However, the colonists continued to move onto Meherrin land in spite of the treaty. Because of this, the Meherrin tribe was forced to move further down the river, ending up in Hertford County, where they still live today.

In 1757, some of the Meherrin people were recruited by Colonel George Washington to help them fight against the French, and by 1770, around the start of the American revolution, the Meherrin People fought in the defense of the United States during every major conflict. They would go on to fight in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.

In 1975, the Meherrin created a modern tribal government that was led by a chief and seven other council members. This government was established by Chief Wayne Mackanear Brown, who passed away in 2019. The Meherrin say he “served their tribe passionately,” and he also played a large role in the endeavor to gain state recognition, which they were granted in 1986 by the state of North Carolina. Because they were granted state recognition, their cultures, languages, and land are protected under NC government.

The Meherrin share their culture at pow-wow ceremonies every first week of October. The culture of the Meherrin Tribe is similar to that of the other Iroquois tribes, and their language is spoken by few members, although efforts are being made by many to bring it back. Next October will mark with 35th annual Meherrin Indian Tribe Powwow. The tribe has an official website, Meherrin Indian Nation.Org, where they talk about their history, cultures, and when they will be holding different ceremonies.