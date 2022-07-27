40 Surry-Yadkin Works interns advance to permanent employment

Forty former Surry-Yadkin Works interns now have jobs after signing commitments with local employers. During the Spring 2022 semester, 86 Surry-Yadkin Works interns were employed by 44 local businesses and organizations. Of the 86 student interns, 34 plan to continue their education in their internship field, and 12 interns will be doing another internship with Surry-Yadkin Works during the next academic school year.

“Today was an inspirational reminder that intentional planning with educational partners, businesses, and students can produce unbelievable results that change lives,” said Surry-Yadkin Works Program Director Crystal Folger-Hawks. “These interns have learned how to be productive members and contribute to our community. The Surry-Yadkin Works collaborative program is proving that by working together we can create a well-prepared and highly engaged workforce.”

Three Surry-Yadkin Works interns were hired for full-time employment right out of high school.

Austin Haynes, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as a full-time Welding Intern at Oneida Business Enterprises where he was mentored by Michael Shockley.

Garrett Keller, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired full-time as an Automotive Technician at Scenic Automotive where he was mentored by Brooke Johnson.

Brett Pruett, a recent graduate of Mount Airy High School, was hired as full-time Cabinet Maker at Yadkin Valley Cabinet Company.

Some students are pre-apprentices or apprentices as a part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship program and the state’s ApprenticeshipNC program through the N.C. Community College System Office. This opportunity combines a paid work-based learning experience with classroom academics leading to a national certification.

Surry-Yadkin Works has continued success with the apprenticeship program with three returning HVAC apprentices and seven returning nursing apprentices.

HVAC Apprenticeship

In Fall 2022, three new HVAC apprentices will be employed. Each completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice. They will continue their education at Surry Community College to earn diplomas in HVAC.

Jose Campos-Rosas, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a part-time HVAC Technician at Pilot Mechanical where he was mentored by Jon Faries. Matthew Ring, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired part-time as an HVAC Intern at Surry Community College where he was mentored by Dale Jessup. Darin Vannieuwkoop, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired part-time as an HVAC Intern at Surry Community College where he was mentored by Dale Jessup.

Teacher Assistant to Teacher Apprenticeship

A new Teacher Assistant to Teacher Apprenticeship program has recently been launched and will place 13 students in the apprenticeship program in Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools. These students have enrolled in Surry Community College’s Teacher Preparation associate degree program and will be Teacher Preparation Apprentices in Fall 2022.

Taylor O’Brien, a recent graduate of Mount Airy High School, has been hired as a Teacher Assistant for Mount Airy City Schools. Brady Gunter, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a part-time Substitute Teacher for Surry County Schools. Macey Thomas, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a part-time Substitute Teacher for Surry County Schools.

Vanessa Lowe, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a part-time Substitute Teacher for Surry County Schools. Anna Whitaker, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a part-time Tutor for Surry County Schools. Abbi Inman, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a part-time Substitute Teacher for Surry County Schools.

Irene Zurita, a recent graduate of Surry Early College High School, was hired as a part-time Tutor for Surry County Schools. Natalie Haynes, a recent graduate of East Central High School, was hired as a part-time Tutor and After School Care Apprentice for Surry County Schools.

Elizabeth Duran Martinez, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as Tutor for Surry County Schools. Meredith Mauldin, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as Tutor and After School Care Apprentice for Surry County Schools.

Jacob Collins, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a part-time Tutor for Surry County Schools. Macy Key, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as a part-time Tutor and After School Care for Surry County Schools. She took Early Childhood Education classes at Surry Community College through the tuition-free Career & College Promise program. Demi Moore, a recent graduate of Forbush High School, was hired as a part-time Tutor/School Assistant for Yadkin County Schools.

Early Childhood Apprenticeship

Maria Chilton, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, has been hired as a Childcare Provider at Mount Pilot Child Enrichment Center where she was mentored by Wendi Bennett. Chilton completed a pre-apprenticeship in the Spring 2022 and will also be an apprentice in the Fall 2022. She is attending Surry Community College to earn an associate degree in Early Childhood Education.

Paramedic Apprenticeship

A new Paramedic Apprenticeship program was also recently established. Layne McCreary, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as an EMT Assistant at Surry County EMS where she was mentored by Dale Harold and Justin Jarrell. McCreary will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice, part-time EMT and work on completing a Paramedic associate’s degree at Surry Community College.

Nursing Apprenticeship

The first youth apprentice program for registered nurses in North Carolina has culminated in many success stories for local students. This special opportunity is a part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship program and the state’s ApprenticeshipNC program through the N.C. Community College System Office that combines a paid work-based learning experience with classroom academics leading to a national certification. These students will earn free tuition for the Associate Degree Nursing program at a North Carolina community college to become registered nurses. Fifteen Certified Nursing Assistant pre-apprentices will work this fall along with nine nursing apprentices at Northern Regional Hospital. All students earned or will plan to earn a Nurse Aide Certification from Surry Community College.

Trista Berrier, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Critical Care Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Patty Creed. Berrier completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 apprentice. She will attend Forsyth Tech Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program.

Kylie Bruner, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Medical/Surgery Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Lisa Snody. Bruner completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022. Bruner will continue her education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Bachelor of Nursing program, while she works at Northern Regional Hospital.

Ellen Bryant, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as a Medical Assistant in the Imaging Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Mike Leonard. Bryant completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022. Bryant will continue her education at Forsyth Technical Community College in Radiography.

Hannah Hall, a recent graduate of Starmount High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Medical/Surgery Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Lisa Snody. Hall completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice as she continues her education at Surry Community College in the Associate Degree Nursing program.

Gisell Hernandez Aguilera, a recent graduate of Yadkin Early College High School, earned an Associate in Arts degree from Surry Community College. She was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Medical/Surgery Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Lisa Snody. Aguilera completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice as she continues her education at Surry Community College in the Associate Degree Nursing program.

Hannah Johnston, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Patty Creed. Johnston completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022. Johnston will continue her education at Appalachian State University to major in Exercise Science.

Brianna Key, a super senior at the Surry Early College High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Jenny Triplett. Key completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice.

Callie Moore, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Medical/Surgery Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Lisa Snody. Moore completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice. She will continue her education at Surry Community College taking pre-requisites for nursing.

Kate Parks, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Patty Creed. Parks completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice. She has been accepted to Appalachian State University.

Natalie Payne, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Critical Care Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Patty Creed. Payne completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022. Payne will continue her education at Surry Community College in Medical Office Administration and Pharmacy Tech.

Cristina Seawell, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Liz Persuad. Seawell completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice. She will continue her education at Surry Community College taking pre-requisites for nursing.

Mariela Secundino, a super senior at the Surry Early College High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Jenny Triplett. Secundino completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice.

Ashlyn Shore, a recent graduate of Forbush High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Critical Care Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Patty Creed. Shore completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022 and will be a Fall 2022 Apprentice. She will continue her education at Forsyth Tech Community College in the Associate Degree Nursing program.

Clara Willard, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Medical/Surgery Unit at Northern Regional Hospital where she was mentored by Lisa Snody. Willard completed a pre-apprenticeship in Spring 2022. She will continue her education at North Carolina State University in the fall.

Six students were hired by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital after completing their spring internships. Each of these students earned a Nurse Aide Certification from Surry Community College.

Lindsey Edwards, a recent graduate of Elkin High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Medical/Surgery United at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital where she was mentored by Kelly Velasco. Edwards will work at Hugh Chatham while going to UNC Charlotte to major in nursing.

Madison Freeman, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as an OR Attendant at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital where she was mentored by Sarah Williams. She took Medical Assisting classes and earned a certificate in Medical Office Administration at Surry Community College through the tuition-free Career & College Promise program. Freeman will continue her education at Surry Community College in Pharmacy Tech and Office Administration.

Samantha Lunsford, a recent graduate of Forbush High School, was hired as Physicians Services Intern at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Lunsford will attend Surry Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program.

Kayla Nguyen, a recent graduate of Elkin High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Medical/Surgery Unit at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital where she was mentored by Kelly Velasco. Nguyen will work at Hugh Chatham while going to UNC Charlotte to major in nursing.

Arden Wagoner, a recent graduate of Forbush High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Medical/Surgery Unit at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital where she was mentored by Kelly Velasco. Wagoner will attend Wilkes Community College to take nursing prerequisites.

Bryson Wilson, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital where he was mentored by Melissa Bryant. Wilson will attend Surry Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program.

Many Surry-Yadkin Works interns were hired part-time and have plans to continue their education or study for certification exams.

Britza Chavez-Arellano, a recent graduate of the Surry Early College High School, earned an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science from Surry Community College. She has been hired as a Math/Physics Assistant at Surry Community College for the summer. She was mentored by Dr. Susan Worth at SCC. Chavez-Arellano will continue her education at the University of North Carolina at Asheville where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in General Chemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.

Maylin Castillo, a recent graduate of the Surry Early College High School, earned an Associate in Arts degree and a Finance Certificate from Surry Community College. She has been hired as a Training Intern at Altec where Josh Nixon served as her mentor.

Summer Bryant, a rising senior at Elkin High School, was hired as a Veterinary Technician Assistant at Animal Ark where she was mentored by Cheri Marks.

Dharma Jennings, a recent graduate of Forbush High School, has been hired as a Welding Intern at Austin Enclosures where she was mentored by Jeremy Pritchard and Mark Moore. She took welding classes at Surry Community College.

Cannon Doub, a recent graduate of Forbush Surry High School, was hired as a Welding Intern at Quality Steel Fabrication where he was mentored by Tim Doub. Cannon Doub will do summer work at Quality Steel Fabrication and then continue his education at Ferrum University to major in Business.

Jorja Kiser, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a Food Service Intern at Shelton Vineyards where she was mentored by Chef Mark Thrower. She will work at Shelton Vineyards this summer and then attend Johnson & Wales University for Culinary Arts.

Olivia Pizzuti, a recent graduate of Yadkin Early College, earned an Associate in Arts degree and a certificate in Digital Media Technology – Digital Design from Surry Community College. Pizzuti was hired as a Social Media Marketing Intern for Surry-Yadkin Works/Surry Community College where she was mentored by Crystal Folger-Hawks. Pizzuti. She will work part-time for Surry-Yadkin Works before going to UNC Wilmington to major in Marketing.

Amani Tilley, a recent graduate of Elkin High School, was hired as a Machine Intern at Tampco where she was mentored by David Barker. She will work full-time this summer and then part-time in the fall when she attends Surry Community College to earn a Machining degree.

Katelyn Willis, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as a part-time Pharmacy Technician at Walgreens Pharmacy in Dobson where she was mentored by Drew Nowlin. She took Pharmacy Tech at Surry Community College and is studying for the certification exam.

Katlyn Hudspeth, a recent graduate of Starmount High School, was hired an Accounting Intern for Yadkin County Government where she was mentored by Lindsey Cearlock. Hudspeth will do a summer internship before going to Appalachian State University to major in Science this fall. Hudspeth took accounting at Surry Community College.

Jillian Sheets, a recent graduate of Mount Airy High School, has been hired as a Social Media Marketing Intern at Interlam where she was mentored by India Inman.

Jake Brettl, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, has been hired as a Manufacturing Intern at Leonard where he was mentored by Mike McPeak. He will continue his education at Surry Community College in welding.

Surry-Yadkin Works is the first community-based internship program of its kind in North Carolina covering a two-county region. This innovative business and education initiative is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools, and Yadkin County Schools, as well as Surry Community College, to create a unique approach to a regional internship program.

The funding is also a joint effort with commitments from the Surry County Commissioners and the Yadkin County Commissioners. An anonymous contributor donated $100,000 prompted by a presentation about the program at an educational summit. Surry-Yadkin Works officially began on January 1, 2021.

For more information about the program, contact Crystal Folger-Hawks, Surry-Yadkin Works Program Director, at (336) 401-7820 or folger-hawksc@surry.edu or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org. You can also follow Surry-Yadkin Works on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.