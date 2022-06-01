Chick-fil-A Elkin announces scholarship winners

Chick-fil-A Elkin has announced the 2022 Remarkable Futures Scholarship Winners. A total of $13,500 will be awarded to the following team members: Jennifer Castillo, Katelyn Doyle, Megan Wagoner, Hannah Sanchez, Ricardo Vargas, and Ethan Gephardt

Every year through the Remarkable Futures Scholarship initiative, Chick-fil-A offers two scholarship opportunities — the True Inspiration Scholarship ($25,000) and the Leadership Scholarship ($1,000 or $2,500) — to Team Members who work at a franchised, company-owned and/or affiliated restaurant. The scholarships can be used at any accredited college, university or technical/vocational school and are available for both full-time and part-time students.