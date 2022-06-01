Two new assistant principals named for Elkin City Schools

Kayla Simmons

Heath Foster, has been named the Elkin High School and Elkin Middle School Assistant Principal. Mr. Foster is a graduate of Elkin High School and a former Elkin City Schools teacher.

Newly named Elkin High School Principal Amanda Burton said, “I am excited to welcome Mr. Heath Foster home to Elkin City Schools! He values effective communication, quality instruction, building relationships and making connections. Mr. Foster is going to be an excellent addition to our administrative team between Elkin High and Middle Schools. I look forward to serving with him on our administrative team.”

Having completed the NC Principal Fellows program, Foster received a Master of School Administration degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in the spring of 2019. Prior to that, he spent a decade serving North Carolina public schools as a K-12 health and physical educator, coach, and mentor. Foster most recently served as an assistant principal at North Surry High School. He will assume his new position on July 1.

The Elkin City School System also congratulates Kayla Simmons in her new role as assistant principal at Elkin Elementary. After 14 years of teaching, she will begin her new journey on July 1.

“We are thrilled that Mrs. Simmons is joining our team at EES. Her passion for serving others is evident. As a classroom teacher she worked tirelessly to support and grow her students and stepping into the assistant principal role will allow her to continue that work on a larger scale. She loves Elkin Elementary School and will support our teachers, students and families,” commented Principal Emily Rycroft.

Simmons taught first, fifth and second grades at Elkin Elementary School. She graduated from Lees-McRae with a Bachelor’s degree in K-12 Reading and is currently attending Appalachian State University to attain certification in School Leadership.