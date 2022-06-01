ECS honors retirees

On May 10, the Elkin City School System honored retiring employees. The Barn at Heritage Farms in Dobson created a lovely venue for the dinner catered by Mazzini’s Italian Restaurant in Elkin. Hats Off to You was the theme for the event.

The Elkin High School JROTC students, under the direction of Lieutenant Colonel John Jenkins, created a formation for honored retirees to pass through to get to their seats. Then the JROTC presented colors and everyone said the pledge of allegiance.

During dinner, everyone enjoyed entertainment by Brady Reed, a ninth grader at Elkin High School and his sister Adelyn Reed, a fifth grader at Elkin Elementary School. Brady played the guitar while Adelyn sang “You Have Made a Difference” and “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone.”

Ryan Flake, Horace Mann Insurance Representative, sponsored the night’s celebration and shared congratulatory comments for the retirees.

Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent, spoke to the audience addressing the theme: “Educators wear many hats. They are jovial and special to children like Santa Claus and the Cat in the Hat. They, many times, don the cowboy hat as they gallop through the wild adventures of the day. They exude power and have an unbendable spirit of a person who wears the infamous top hat. Depending on the day, the student and the situation, educators may be seen wearing many different hats. Oftentimes, they may be seen wearing a clown’s hat as working with children always goes better with a sense of humor.”

Frank Beals, school board chairman, said, “I want to express congratulations to the retirees here tonight. It has been a pleasure to celebrate your contributions and commitment to Elkin City Schools. If you add up the years of service from each retiree, it would come to 249 years! That’s a lot of experience leaving our system! Thank you for the impact you have had on our students, our schools, our school system, and our community.”

Principals and directors recognized the folks retiring. Each retiree received an engraved rocking chair.

Jane Wyatt, Elkin Elementary, 21 years of experience

Patricia Stallard, Elkin Elementary, 24 years of experience

Jan Qualheim, Elkin High, 29 years of experience

Patsy Burgess, Elkin High, 38 years of experience

Sherri Caudle, Global E-Learning Academy, 12 years of experience

Virginia Shores, School Nutrition, 24 years of experience

Penny Lloyd, School Nutrition, 17 years of experience

Not attending:

Joel Hoyle, Elkin High, 32 years of experience

Angela Oliver – Elkin Elementary School, 28 years of experience

Kim Monteleone – Elkin Elementary School, 24 years of experience

The 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year were recognized earlier in the year with a plaque. Allison Moxley-White told the audience that she wanted to celebrate them one more time and let them know how much they are appreciated for their service to students. Keshia Edwards represented Elkin Elementary, Darren Pelkey was the TOY for Elkin Middle, and Scott Wood served as the TOY for Elkin High.

Each TOY received a Tree of Life paperweight in the shape of a heart. Moxley-White said, “This is a fitting gift for each of you because it doesn’t matter what part of life you are in or moving into, you have always given your heart to your family, students, and community.”

Retirees Attached Photo: Left to right: Jane Wyatt, Patsy Burgess, Sherry Caudle, Patricia Stallard, Virginia Shores, Penny Lloyd, Jan Qualheim