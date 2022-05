Local students participate in music festival

WINSTON-SALEM — The North Carolina Federation of Junior Music Clubs (NCFMC) in Winston-Salem held its virtual district festival the week of March 14- March 21.

The Fantasia Junior Music Club, students of Tammy S. Prevette, participated in various musical events. Students performed in hymn playing, piano solo, vocal solo-art song, and vocal -musical theater events.

Receiving superior ratings in piano hymns events were: Elaina Brown, primary C; Ethan Brown, primary E; Syler Bryant, primary A; Xander Carpentier, primary C; Emily Combs, primary D; Layla Edwards, primary D; Colton Mahan, primary A; Hope Sebastian, primary B; Sumner Sikes, primary C; Tybee Sikes, primary E, and Autumn Whitley, primary C.

Receiving an excellent rating in the piano hymn event was Dylan Zamudio, primary D.

Students receiving superior ratings in the piano solo events were: Elaina Brown, primary III; Ethan Brown, elementary III; Xander Carpentier, elementary I; Bekka Collins, primary IV; Emily Combs, primary IV; Layla Edwards, primary IV; Zaida Garcia, primary IV; Sumner Sikes, primary IV; Tybee Sikes, elementary II; Autumn Whitley, primary III, and Dylan Zamudio, elementary I.

Receiving superior ratings in vocal art- song event was: Madyson Roten, senior I.

Receiving superior ratings in vocal solo- musical theater events were: Layla Edwards, elementary III; Zaida Garcia, elementary I; Leigh Anna Robbins, elementary II, and Madyson Roten, senior I.