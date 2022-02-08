Yadkin Valley Community School to host Open House

The Yadkin Valley Community School (YVCS) is hosting an open house on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. All perspective families and interested community members are invited. YVCS is a Montessori school for children in grades kindergarten through 8th. It is located at 246 East Main Street and uses all of downtown Elkin and the surrounding trails as a part of its “campus.”

“Our school offers many hands-on learning opportunities,” said Kimberly Seipel-Parks, Administrator. She continued, “Students are allowed to move through the curriculum at their own pace and delve deeper into areas of their own interests. They spend a lot of time exploring outside. Basically, our aim is to foster creativity and instill a true love of learning.”

YVCS is now accepting applications for the 2022/2023 school year. Anyone interested in applying or finding out more about the school should visit the website www.yadkinvalleyschool.org or call 336-526-2625. Financial assistance is available through the North Carolina State Educational Assistance Authority. Applications for financial assistance are due before March 1.