Community and church calendar

• Steve and Megan Scheibner will be at Maplewood Baptist Church in Yadkinville leading two special conferences. On Saturday evening (Feb. 26th from 6 – 9 p.m.) – they will share from their own life experiences and help couples better understand how Marriage Matters. Whether you are a newlywed or a seasoned veteran, this conference will make a struggling marriage hopeful and a good marriage even better. On Sunday evening (Feb. 27 from 5:30 – 8 p.m.) they will focus on encourage Moms and Dads to Parent with Purpose. Do you struggle to find the balance between nurturing and encouraging your children, while still disciplining and correcting them? Do you worry that your children won’t embrace your family’s values and beliefs? Parenting can be a struggle at times, but it can also bring you the greatest joy you’ll ever know. Success won’t happen by accident though… it takes prayer, planning, and yes, just plain old hard work. Cost is $10 (includes dinner on Saturday, light refreshments on Sunday and conference materials). To reserve your spot, call the church office 336-679-3555 or email office@maplewoodbc.org. To learn more visit maplewoodbc.org.

• Eligible applicants can apply next month for The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Households with a person age 60 or older or a disabled person receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services can apply from Dec. 1 through Dec. 30. All households can apply beginning Jan. 3, 2022 through March 31, 2022 or until funds are exhausted. Households may apply in person at Yadkin County Human Services office located at 250 E. Willow St., Yadkinville, NC 27055, by phone, mail or online at epass.nc.gov. For additional information call 336-849-7910.

• The SECU Hospice Care Center Alzheimer’s Support Group in Yadkinville meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Currently, it is meeting virtually due to COVID-19. Please call 888-789-2922 for more information or you can join the group by dialing the call-in number 701-801-1211 followed by the access code 433-348-686#. Anyone from the surrounding communities is welcome to participate.

• Mountain Valley Hospice is hosting a virtual caregiver support group the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This group is for families dealing with serious illnesses, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, congestive heart failure, COPD, etc. To join the group, use the dial-in number (701) 801-1211 and access code 433-348-686#. If you have questions prior to the meeting, call 888-789-2922. Sponsored by the Yadkin Baptist Association of Churches.