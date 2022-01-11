Community and church calendar

Send community and church events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition. Please include event name, time, date, location and contact information.

Jan. 15

• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Helping Hands Ministries of Traphill Baptist Church, located at 11858 Austin Traphill Road, will be having its food give-away. For more information call 336-984-1898.

Ongoing

• Maplewood Baptist Church (1100 Maplewood Drive in Yadkinville) is beginning a new ministry entitled GriefShare. It is support group designed to help those who have experienced the death of a loved one. The first group meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Building. This support group will meet together for 13 consecutive weeks and each week’s format will consist of a weekly video featuring nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories, followed by small group discussion about the topics presented (with workbook support). The workbook also provides a brief daily Bible study. There is a $ 20 registration fee (which includes the workbook. Please don’t allow this fee to keep you from attending; we have scholarships available.) For additional information and to register, call 336-679-3555.

• Eligible applicants can apply next month for The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Households with a person age 60 or older or a disabled person receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services can apply from Dec. 1 through Dec. 30. All households can apply beginning Jan. 3, 2022 through March 31, 2022 or until funds are exhausted. Households may apply in person at Yadkin County Human Services office located at 250 E. Willow St., Yadkinville, NC 27055, by phone, mail or online at epass.nc.gov. For additional information call 336-849-7910.

• The SECU Hospice Care Center Alzheimer’s Support Group in Yadkinville meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Currently, it is meeting virtually due to COVID-19. Please call 888-789-2922 for more information or you can join the group by dialing the call-in number 701-801-1211 followed by the access code 433-348-686#. Anyone from the surrounding communities is welcome to participate.

• Mountain Valley Hospice is hosting a virtual caregiver support group the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This group is for families dealing with serious illnesses, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, congestive heart failure, COPD, etc. To join the group, use the dial-in number (701) 801-1211 and access code 433-348-686#. If you have questions prior to the meeting, call 888-789-2922. Sponsored by the Yadkin Baptist Association of Churches.