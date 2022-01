The January meeting of the Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at the Jonesville Visitors Center.

Dr. Bill Davis presented an entertaining program “The History of Ronda and its Early Families.” Nine members attended along with four guests, Andrew Mackie and friend, Alex Snyder, and Richard Neal Randleman. One new member was installed, Deborah Snyder.

The February meeting will be held at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy.