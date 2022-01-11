Registration for 2022 Surry County Bee Schools now open

DOBSON — The Surry County Beekeepers Association and the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center are excited to offer courses on beekeeping to both youth and adults. The Junior Beekeeping Program is a free program for youth ages 5 to 16 years old who are interested in beekeeping. Participants will learn the parts of a hive, the anatomy of a honeybee, how to light a smoker, open a hive, identify worker bees, and so much more. At the end of the program, participants will become a certified Junior Beekeeper. Registration for the Junior Beekeeping program is required by Jan. 31.

The Beginning Beekeeping School is offered to adults ages 18 years and older. The cost of the Bee School is $50 per individual or $75 per couple. Participants may purchase the book, “The Beekeeper’s Handbook, 5th Edition” by Diana Sammataro for an additional $25. Classes will include: introduction to beekeeping; the colony, organization, and life cycle of the honeybee; equipment needed to get started; how to assemble equipment; seasonal hive management of the colonies; pests and diseases of the bees; harvesting and processing honey and other hive products and a field day to work with the bees.

The registration form for the class can be obtained online at go.ncsu.edu/2022beeschool or by visiting the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center (915 E. Atkins Street, Dobson). Fees for the class and book are payable by cash or check made out to “Surry County Beekeepers Association” or “SCBA”. To register for this class, mail the registration form and fee to SCBA, PO Box 324, Dobson, North Carolina 27017. You may also register by bringing your registration form and fee to the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center (915 E. Atkins Street, Suite 300, Dobson). Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to accept payment over the internet nor telephone at this time.

Please contact the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center at 336-401-8025 for more information.