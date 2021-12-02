Paralegal students find success with internships

Students from Surry Community College’s Paralegal Technology program have been successfully gaining work experience through internships with community law firms and organizations.

Selina Dougherty is the Lead instructor for the Paralegal Technology program. She reported that eight of her paralegal students did internships over the summer, and six accepted job offers. Her students include: Alexa Lyles, who interned at the Law Office of Partin & Cheek in Elkin and continues to work there; Darla Arroyo, interned with attorney Andrew Brown in Jonesville; Breanna Johnson, interned at Bowman-Bunn in Mount Airy and continues to work there; Julie Ochoa, interned with attorney Nick Overby in King; Apphia Taber-Khuri, worked with attorney Cory Hutchens in Dobson, now working at Bennett & West in King; Madison Snotherly, interned and was offered a position at Brewer & Brewer in Wilkesboro; Brittany White, interned and was offered a position with Thomas Flippin in Elkin; and Angelle Garner, interned for the Surry County Register of Deeds, now working with Brock & Scott in Winston-Salem. Additionally, student Brandy Sullivan completed an internship with Karen Adams in Dobson in October.

“These students have not even graduated yet. I am so very proud of this program,” Dougherty said. “Six of the students now have jobs in law firms prior to graduation. The others would have jobs if they had wanted employment at the time of completing their internships.”

Another recent successful graduate of the program is Charles Keener, who earned an Associate in Applied Science in Paralegal Technology in May 2021. He is taking classes at Western Carolina University to pursue a business administration and law degree while also working at attorney Nick Overby’s office in King.

Surry Community College offers a two-year degree in Paralegal technology. Classes include Introduction to Paralegal Study, Legal Research and Writing, Criminal Law & Procedure, Civil Injuries, Civil Litigation, Commercial Law, Real Property, Family Law, Bankruptcy and Collections, and Wills, Estates & Trusts as well as Ethics and Professionalism. Two certificates are also offered in Litigation and Real Property. High school juniors and seniors can take paralegal classes, tuition-free, through the Career and College Promise program.

Surry Community College is designated as a Qualified Paralegal Studies Program by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Paralegal Certification. For additional information about the program, contact Dougherty at doughertys@surry.edu or 336-386-3257.