Special called meeting for Elkin School Board on Tuesday

The Elkin City Schools Board of Education will conduct a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. to consider budgetary allocations and personnel matters. This meeting will be held electronically pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. §143-318.13(a). The location for members of the public to listen to this meeting is the Administrative Offices of the Elkin City Schools, 202 West Spring Street, Elkin, NC 28621.

If you have any questions regarding access to this meeting or otherwise regarding this meeting or this notice, please call the Administrative Offices of the Elkin City Schools at (336) 835 – 3135.