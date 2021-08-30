Charges filed for sex offender residence violation

BOONVILLE — A 46-year old man was arrested on Aug. 20 and is facing charges relating to sex offender residence violation. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and Boonville Police Department conducted a search warrant at a residence on Speas Avenue in Boonville following a domestic incident at the residence. During the search drug paraphernalia and items showing residency were located and seized.

Scott Anthony Murray was arrested and charged with felony fail to register as a sex offender and felony sex offender residence violation.

Murray was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond with a court date scheduled for Sept. 21. Murray is currently out on bond in Surry County for assault on a female and carrying a concealed weapon. Additional charges are pending as a result of the search warrant.