Elkin students show strong presence at National Beta Convention

Elkin High School places 3rd overall in Character Performance at the National Beta Convention in Orlando, Florida. Team members include J’Lynn Poplin, Isabella Brumfield, Bronwyn Sloop, Macy Lane and Lily Gambill. EES student Layla Edwards places 3rd overall in Speech. Layla also competed in ELA, Photography and 2D Art and Talent. EES 6th grade student Reece Long places 8th overall in ELA Academic Test. EES student Carson Shaffner places 4th overall in Visual Arts category of Sculpture. EHS student Hollyann Caudle places 4th overall in Poetry at the National Beta Convention EHS Students Lily Gambill and Macy Lane get in some fun time at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

The National Beta Convention was held this year at Walt Disney World’s Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. Betas from across the nation gathered from June 25 – July 2 to showcase their many talents, skills, and academic abilities. The theme for this year’s convention was “It All Began With Beta.” In a year filled with COVID-19 turmoil, students were allowed to compete either live or virtually. This was a welcome return to some sense of normalcy after last year’s convention was all virtual. Many Elkin City School Beta students who qualified to compete at the National level took the opportunity to travel to Orlando to compete in-person. Elkin City School students had many strong performances with 16 students placing in top ten.

The Convention kicked off with the high school students competing first. Elkin High School had 24 students to compete with eight students placing in top ten. Isabella Brumfield placed 8th in Performing Arts with a solo production. Lily Gambill, Macy Lane, Bronwyn Sloop, J’Lynn Poplin and Isabella Brumfield placed 3rd overall in Character Performance. Breanna Laws placed 2nd overall in Poetry. Sophie Welborn placed 6th overall in Black & White Photography while Amanda Shaffner placed 7th overall in Sculpture. The high school also saw Connor Ball, Braden Oliver, Carter Chu and Brian Wilson compete in Engineering. In addition to her top ten placement in Poetry, Breanna Laws also competed in Speech. Lydia Teachey Kaitlyn Luster, Mallory Wall and Amanda Shaffner competed on a Freshman Problem Solving Team. Laura Couch, Emma Henstock and Alexander Kakouras all competed in Rapid Response. Grace Harrison, Mallory Wall, Kaityln Luster, Raven Poindexter, Abigail Thomas, Emma Golden, Carolina Sixtos and Valeria Guzman all performed in individual Academic Tests.

Elkin Middle School had nine students competing at the national level. Four of these students placed top ten. Evan Baker, Makaela McGee and Hayden Tate placed 10th in Marketing and Communications. Hollyann Caudle placed 4th overall in Poetry. Brady Reed, Joshua Couch, Hollyann Caudle & Raelin Carter competed in Quiz Bowl. Raelin Carter and Hollyann Caudle competed in Book Battle. Isabella Estrada competed in Jewelry. Brady Reed and Connor Ballard competed in Social Studies Academic Test.

Elkin Elementary School saw 15 students compete at the national level with four students placing in the top ten. Layla Edwards placed 3rd overall in Speech. Reece Long placed 8th in ELA Academic Test. Molly Adams placed 7th in Science Academic Test, 9th in Digital Art and 5th in Recyclable Art. Carson Shaffner placed 4th overall in Sculpture. Also competing in Academic Tests were Sadie Keller in Science, Colton Ridgell in Math, Layla Edwards in ELA & Matthew Thomas in Social Studies. Brylee Ange and Layla Gammons competed in Book Battle. Layla Gammons also competed in Painting while Laura Couch competed in Fiber Arts. Layla Edwards competed in Photography as well as in 2D Art. Brayden Ball competed in Technology and 3D Art. Elkin Elementary boasted two Quiz Bowl teams. Team 1 was Sadie Keller, Brylee Ange, Laura Couch and Brayden Ball. Team 2 was Reece Long, Molly Adams, Ava Golden and Matthew Thomas. Both teams were coached by Shawna Poindexter. Reece Long competed in Apparel Design and Autumn Whitley competed in Woodworking. Ava Golden competed in Mixed Media and Kendall Luster competed in Creative Writing.

All these students placed in top three at the North Carolina State competition to qualify for the National convention. Next year’s National Convention will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.