MTM names June ‘Kid of the month’

Mercy and Truth Ministries, located at 1115 Elk Spur Street in Elkin, presented their June Kid-of-the-Month Award to Madelyn Barker. She is a recent homeschooled, high school graduate who attends Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Mount Airy where her Dad, Dr. Jonathan Barker, is the pastor. She sings and plays the piano for various services at her church and is a leader in her youth group.

Madelyn volunteered at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy for around two years—beginning at the age of 14. She is a self-described ‘adrenaline junky’ who began volunteering in the Emergency Department (ED). She loved the rush of working in this fast paced, high traffic area of the hospital. She also volunteered on the Skilled Nursing Floor of the hospital which was slower paced and entailed a lot of spending time talking to elderly patients. She most enjoyed playing bingo and singing with these patients. All of her volunteer time at the hospital reiterated how much she loves helping others and confirmed, to her, that she wanted to pursue a career in the medical field herself. At the age of 16, the hospital hired Barker as a Healthcare Screener to take people’s temperature and enforce special restrictions as a screening process for COVID. Today Barker still works at Northern Regional Hospital as a PRN and has started taking her pre-requisites for nursing school.

Barker recommends that all young people volunteer. She said that volunteering taught her a lot about life in general, but specifically helped her narrow down what career she wanted to pursue. Her advice to other young people is to not let discouraging people in this world hold you back. If you want to volunteer for an organization or shadow someone in a career, then make it happen. If one place/person tells you no, ask someone else. You are never too young to be an encouragement to others. It does not cost anything to put a smile on someone’s face. Do your very best to be a light in this world.

“We appreciate the work that Miss Madelyn is doing in our communities and the positive role model she is to other young people as well. Congratulations, Miss Madelyn Barker,” said a representative for Mercy and Truth Ministries.