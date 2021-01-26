Mercy and Truth Ministries names January kid-of-the-month

Mercy and Truth Ministries, located at 1115 Elk Spur Street in Elkin, presented their January Kid-of-the-Month Award to Elizabeth Gann. She is 12 years old, homeschooled, and in the 7th Grade. MTM’s Kid-of-the-Month Award is for outstanding kids who give back to their community. Elizabeth perfectly exemplifies an outstanding kid deserving of this award.

In 2017, Elizabeth raised money for a local animal shelter by selling hand-made Christmas ornaments. She used the money that she raised to buy dog food, cat food, and animal toys.

In 2018 and 2019, Elizabeth raised money for Mercy and Truth Ministries by selling hand-made Christmas ornaments. She used this money to purchase toys for local, less-fortunate kids to receive on Christmas.

In 2020, Elizabeth raised $400 for Mercy and Truth Ministries by asking for donations and selling hand-made Christmas ornaments, making her one of MTM’s “Great 28” Superheroes!

In October of 2020, Elizabeth’s grandfather, Arnold Childress, passed away. He was a Vietnam veteran. He is buried in Fairview Cemetery. Elizabeth felt led to purchase and place wreaths on every veteran’s grave in that cemetery. She partnered with the organization Wreaths Across America to hold a Wreath Laying Ceremony and lay wreaths on all 62 veteran graves. She researched and contacted each veteran’s family and asked them to attend the Wreath Laying Ceremony and lay the wreath on their family members grave.

General Washington said, “At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even about what you have accomplished. It’s about who you’ve lifted up and who you’ve made better. It’s about giving back.” Mercy and Truth Ministries is proud to announce Elizabeth Gann as their January Kid-of-the-Month.

“We thank her for her efforts in the community and look forward to seeing what other local kids are doing to give back every month in 2021,” representatives for MTM said.

For more information about Mercy and Truth Ministries visit mercyandtruthministries.org or find ‘Mercy and Truth Ministries’ on Facebook.