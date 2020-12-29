Elkin High School Beta members participate in state competition

EHS National Beta members from Elkin High School are celebrating their recent participation in the North Carolina Virtual Leadership Summit. Participants Madeline Morphis, Breanna Laws, Emma Henstock, Laura Couch, and Alex Kakouras were announced as qualifiers for national competition in the following challenges: Service Snapshot, Rapid Response, and Leadership Representative.

Typically, National Beta Leadership Summits bring together students from multiple states for one to two day events. During that time, students work with interactive speakers who engage members through introspective exercises and team-building activities. Clubs can also participate in team-based leadership challenges which test their communication, critical thinking, creativity, presentation, and collaboration skills.

While the Leadership Summit, originally planned to be held in Concord, was cancelled for in-person attendance due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, members were able to work together to submit their challenges online and met virtually for interactive leadership trainings from Bill Cordes and Ted Weise. Their victories at this level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida during Summer 2021.

The Elkin High School BETA Chapter has 101 total active members as of the 2020-2021 school year. This club was established in 2017 after a large amount of student interest, and it has grown tremendously. Members of this club participate in state and national competitions encompassing both academics and the arts. Community involvement is also highly pushed, with students completing several service projects and consistently volunteering throughout the school year.

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.