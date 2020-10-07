Elkin School Board holds special meeting

On Monday night, the Elkin School Board called together a special meeting over Zoom to discuss the new gymnasium construction that will take place on the campus of Elkin Middle School and Elkin High School, and COVID prevention. The meeting was called to order and after the usual business was taken care of, the Design Development Estimate was presented by Mike Kesterson of Vannoy Construction. The construction includes a new Middle School gymnasium with three levels. The levels will include a high school regulation sized gym, four new locker rooms, physical education classrooms, a new concession stand, and a new lobby.

The design progression for Elkin’s gymnasium addition and renovation is state of the art and handicap accessible, something the old gymnasium is not. The recommended budget for the Elkin gymnasium renovation is just under 12 million dollars, which is an estimate and not the final number. The renovation would include an elevator at the existing gymnasium, newer restrooms, and re-doing the second floor of the old gym. The varsity gym would be barrier free and have updates that Elkin has been vying for for years.

“It is a unique and exciting, albeit a challenging project as there are several pieces and parts of the campus that we would be touching,” said Kesterson. “What [the graphic] represents is the Design Development estimate. There are three essential milestones in the design progression for architecture and engineering. The first is schematic, where we figure out space. Then you get to design development which means we are 50 percent done with figuring things out, and almost on to the next step of the construction and the bidding process.”

Kesterson brought attention to the expenses of the various projects and how the cost breaks down into different areas. The design development was broken down into five columns: site development, ADA accessibility, Title XI, renovating existing gym floor, and renovating the existing gymnasium.

Site development deals with everything outside the building like grading, paving, landscaping, etc. ADA accessibility showed the cost of installing elevators and making things handicap accessible. Title XI dealt with the locker rooms for athletes. Renovate existing gym floor showed how much it would be to take down all of the barriers in the existing gym. The final column broke down the auxiliary gym renovation itself, and how much it would be to re-do the gym’s different levels.

After the design development had been presented, Frank Williams, President of Pinnacle Architecture brought forth the plans of the new gymnasium and the renovations. Williams showed blueprints on how the gymnasium would be laid out and the features that would come along with the new building.

“This accomplishes everything that we were charged to do as a committee,” said Williams

Before the plans can be set in motion for the new gymnasium, the Board of Surry County Commissioners has to approve the funds and the building layout. Elkin Board of Education will meet with the Surry Board on Oct. 19.

The final matter of business was Elkin Superintendent, Dr. Myra Cox, addressing COVID Communications. Dr. Cox mentioned that there are several steps Elkin City Schools will take to prepare for the students to return to school. Temperatures will be taken before students exit the car rider line, before they are allowed on the bus, and before student drivers are allowed into the buildings. Along with this precaution, Elkin City Schools are taking several other steps to prevent the spread of COVID.

To find out more about how Elkin City Schools are preparing for the return of students, visit the Elkin City Schools website at ElkinCitySchools.org

The next meeting on Oct. 19, is a Remote Learning Required Professional Development Day. The next regular School Board Meeting will be Oct. 26 on Zoom.