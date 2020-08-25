Surry County Sheriff Reports

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Chester Sterling Pruett, 51, Anna Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 19 for failure to appear in court June 11. He was given a $500 secured bond and a July 24 court date.

In February 2019 Pruett was convicted of driving while intoxicated in New Hanover County. In May 2019 he was convicted of a felony violation of a court order in the state of Virginia on an unspecified original crime. No jail time was listed with either conviction.

• Virgil Lee Richardson II, 49, of Sherry Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 19 for failure to appear in court Oct. 11. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and a July 17 court date.

On Sept. 23 he has a court date for charges of communicating a threat and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

But before that on Sept. 17 he faces a felony extradition as a fugitive from another state.

• Severt Blaine Washington, 50, of Southard Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest June 22 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court May 9. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a July 20 court date in Wilkesboro.

No details were given on the original charge(s).

• Aaron James Epperson, 25, of Dinosaur Lane, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses June 22, charging him with criminal trespass and assault on a female, dated June 4. He was given a July 17 court date.

He pleaded guilty and received probation, a suspended sentence and confinement (such as house arrest).

He has an Oct. 2 court date for citations of driving while license revoked and having a fictitious or altered registration or tag.

In April 2016 he was convicted of four felony counts: two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking in. He spent a week in prison with post-release time in jail.

Less than four months later he was charged with violating his parole. After lengthy delay, he was convicted in March 2019 and served six months in prison.

• Diana Dixie Blankenship, 28, of Franklin Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 23 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. She was given a $30,000 secured bond and a July 14 court date.

She was convicted of misdemeanor breaking and entering. She was given probation, a suspended sentence and community service.

• Ronnie Lee Hall, 50, of Inglewood Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants June 23, charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property, dated June 19. The victim is listed as Nathan Nance of Jonesville. Hall was given a $1,000 secured bond and a July 24 court date.

He has a Nov. 17 court date to face these two charges as well as stalking, two counts of second-degree trespassing, and communicating threats.