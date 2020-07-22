Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

• The Yadkin County NC Pre-K Preschool Program and YVEDDI Head Start Program are currently accepting applications for 4-year-olds for the Fall of 2020. To apply for NC Pre-K funding, your child must be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2020. For questions regarding preschool enrollment, please call Kristy Pardue at (336) 679-2051 or Jill Logan at (336) 518-4174. For questions regarding Head Start enrollment, please call Lindsey Huttar at (336) 367-7175 or Cristina Alonzo at (336) 367-4993 ext. 239.

• There will be no Hillbilly Comedy and Variety Show this year due to the situation that’s being caused by the COVID-19. Plans for 2021 will be announced at the beginning of the year. Direct questions to 336-657-1441 or P. O. Box 891, Sparta, NC 28675.

July 24-26

• Take a Break from the Interstate US 21 Road Market

July 25

• 3 – 7 p.m. Elkin Valley Cruisers Cruise-In at Crater Park, Elkin, in conjunction with the Hwy. 21 Road Market.

Aug. 2

• The annual Triplett Reunion usually held the 1st Sunday in August at the Ferguson Community Center (descendants of Jesse and Delia Triplett) is being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Oct. 29

• The Yadkin Valley Annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for October 29.

Recurring events

• Elkin Farmer’s Market – Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Elkin Farmer’s Market Shelter located at 226 N. Bridge St.

• Mountain Valley Hospice’s Mount Airy Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Currently, it is meeting virtually due to COVID-19. Please call 888-789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick (the facilitator), Community Outreach Provider, Ext.1030 or you can join the group by dialing the call-in number (701) 801-1211 followed by the access code 433-348-686#. Anyone from the surrounding communites is welcome to participate.

• Mountain Valley Hospice is hosting a new virtual caregiver support group the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This group is for families dealing with serious illnesses, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, congestive heart failure,COPD, etc. Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Provider, is the facilitator. To join the group, use the dial-in number (701) 801-1211 and access code 433-348-686#. If you have questions prior to the meeting, call 888-789-2922 and ask for Allison at ext. 1030.