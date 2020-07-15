Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

• The Yadkin County NC Pre-K Preschool Program and YVEDDI Head Start Program are currently accepting applications for 4-year-olds for the Fall of 2020. To apply for NC Pre-K funding, your child must be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2020. For questions regarding preschool enrollment, please call Kristy Pardue at (336) 679-2051 or Jill Logan at (336) 518-4174. For questions regarding Head Start enrollment, please call Lindsey Huttar at (336) 367-7175 or Cristina Alonzo at (336) 367-4993 ext. 239.

July 19

• The annual Royal-Miles-Brook Reunion scheduled for July 19, 2020, at Liberty Knob Baptist Church near Roaring Gap, NC, will be cancelled this year. Also cancelled is the decoration services at Liberty Knob Church cernetery. Those desiring to make a contribution to the Liberty Knob Church Cemetery Fund may send all donations to Liberty Knob Church Cemetery, C/OAllen Wood, Wooten Road, Sparta, NC 28675.

Oct. 29

• The Yadkin Valley Annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for October 29.

Recurring events

• Elkin Farmer’s Market – Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Elkin Farmer’s Market Shelter located at 226 N. Bridge St.

• Mountain Valley Hospice’s Mount Airy Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Currently, it is meeting virtually due to COVID-19. Please call 888-789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick (the facilitator), Community Outreach Provider, Ext.1030 or you can join the group by dialing the call-in number (701) 801-1211 followed by the access code 433-348-686#. Anyone from the surrounding communites is welcome to participate.

• Mountain Valley Hospice is hosting a new virtual caregiver support group the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This group is for families dealing with serious illnesses, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, congestive heart failure,COPD, etc. Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Provider, is the facilitator. To join the group, use the dial-in number (701) 801-1211 and access code 433-348-686#. If you have questions prior to the meeting, call 888-789-2922 and ask for Allison at ext. 1030.