Community and Church Calendar

July 4

• Mountain Park 48th annual 4th of July Celebration. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. See Mountain Park Ruritans Facebook page for details of changes to this year’s event due to COVID-19.

Oct. 29

• The Yadkin Valley Annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for October 29.

Recurring events

• Elkin Farmer’s Market – Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Elkin Farmer’s Market Shelter located at 226 N. Bridge St.

• Mountain Valley Hospice’s Mount Airy Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Currently, it is meeting virtually due to COVID-19. Please call 888-789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick (the facilitator), Community Outreach Provider, Ext.1030 or you can join the group by dialing the call-in number (701) 801-1211 followed by the access code 433-348-686#. Anyone from the surrounding communites is welcome to participate.

• Mountain Valley Hospice is hosting a new virtual caregiver support group the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This group is for families dealing with serious illnesses, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, congestive heart failure,COPD, etc. Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Provider, is the facilitator. To join the group, use the dial-in number (701) 801-1211 and access code 433-348-686#. If you have questions prior to the meeting, call 888-789-2922 and ask for Allison at ext. 1030.