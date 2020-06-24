Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

June 26-27

• Friday: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 3rd Annual Kid Consignment and Outdoor Yard Sale has been rescheduled. The Barn at Heritage Farm. Will include an assortment of home/house items as well. Vendors will be spread apart throughout the property to ensure a safe social distance. As always, we encourage you to bring your own bags and pay with cash. Event will be moved indoors in case of rain. Email thebarnatheritagefarm@gmail.com if you’re interested in paying a $35 vendor fee to set up and sell.

June 27

• 10 a.m.-until. Roaring River Ruritan Club BBQ Chicken Sale. Plates $8. Chicken may be bought at the Roaring River Ruritan building and at the mobile kitchen in downtown Roaring River.

• 9:30 p.m. Freedom Fest Fireworks Celebration behind Memorial Park Drive, Elkin Municipal Park. Due to large gathering restrictions, there will be no music, food, or craft vendors this year. Please practice safe social distancing and group gathering limits.

• Cruising the downtown Elkin loop from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Stop by one of the area merchants drive thrus, grab a bite to eat and turn your radio up. Parking and restrooms will be available at the Welcome Center if you would like to stop and eat. Bring your kids. We must follow all the COVID19 guidelines. Gatherings are limited to 10 people and six-feet social distancing.

June 27-28

• Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Miss Angel’s Annual Peach Festival, Miss Angels Farm, Mount Airy. Plenty of ripe peaches to be picked and possibly some raspberries/ flowers in as well (depending on weather). This will be a SAFE environment for all by following state guidelines. A nurse by the front gate doing a quick temperature check, which is mandatory by the state. Masks not required, but recommended by the state. Festival will take place completely outdoors. Admission is $5 a person, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to a local Surry County charity. Includes access to several games, hayrides, music listening, and relaxation. Food trucks on site for food to be purchased, drinks, wine, cider, peach tea, and more will also be available. Peach ice cream, pies, and doughnuts will be available all day for purchase. Outdoor hand wash station. Peaches will be allowed to be pick-your-own for purchase in various sizes. Also pre-picked for sale. Charity raffle tickets for sale. Cash is preferred, but card readers will be scattered around in several purchase areas. If you would like to pre-purchase tickets, go to https://www.missangelsheavenlypiesinc.com to do so.

Oct. 29

• The Yadkin Valley Annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for October 29.

Recurring events

• Elkin Farmer’s Market – Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Elkin Farmer’s Market Shelter located at 226 N. Bridge St.

• Mountain Valley Hospice’s Mount Airy Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Currently, it is meeting virtually due to COVID-19. Please call 888-789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick (the facilitator), Community Outreach Provider, Ext.1030 or you can join the group by dialing the call-in number (701) 801-1211 followed by the access code 433-348-686#. Anyone from the surrounding communites is welcome to participate.

• Mountain Valley Hospice is hosting a new virtual caregiver support group the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This group is for families dealing with serious illnesses, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, congestive heart failure,COPD, etc. Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Provider, is the facilitator. To join the group, use the dial-in number (701) 801-1211 and access code 433-348-686#. If you have questions prior to the meeting, call 888-789-2922 and ask for Allison at ext. 1030.