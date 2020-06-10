Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

June 11

• Ribbon Cutting for RiverWalk RV Park is set for June 11.

June 12

• Food Truck Friday resumes (with a few changes). Food Trucks: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Live Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Located on Main Street. Food Trucks will be spaced out throughout Main Street (still Oopen for driving). Stroll down Main Street, do some shopping and pick up lunch or dinner from a local restaurant or food truck. Tables and Chairs will not be provided. Please follow posted rules, in regards to Social Distancing, and outdoor gatherings.

June 18

• 7-9 p.m. Coley Hall at The Liberty. ACTS of Liberty Theater Company presents: United We Stand, Celebrate America! A musical show honoring our great country. You’ll hear musical numbers, honor our veterans, laugh, cry and tap your toe to familiar tunes performed by local talent, and enjoy some American-themed snacks. Veterans receive a discounted ticket. We will be observing all NC covid-19 requirements.

Oct. 29

• The Yadkin Valley Annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for October 29.