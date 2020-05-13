Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

May 15

• Frontier Natural Gas Company and Stone’s Throw Ministries will be providing a free hot meal beginning at 12 noon. Drive through and pick up the meals at Frontier Natural Gas Co., 110 PGW Drive, Elkin, NC 28621.Meal delivery will be rovided to those who are unable to pick up a meal. Anyone planning to pick up 10 or more meals should call in advance. Please call 336-366-9544 on or before 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, to arrange delivery or large quantity pick up.

May 16

• Traphill Baptist Church’s Helping Hand Ministry located at 11858 Austin Traphill Road will be having its food giveaway on May 16 from 9-11 a.m. For more information, call 336-984-1898.