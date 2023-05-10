Motel-based meth dealer busted

On May 7, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist an agent with Triad ABC Law Enforcement following a traffic stop in Hamptonville. The ABC agent had located fourteen grams of methamphetamine during this traffic stop and arrested William Wesley Webb, age 36 of Wilkes County.

The ABC agent and deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office also discovered during the traffic stop that Webb was staying in a room at Welborn’s Motel in Hamptonville. Detectives from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the matter and obtained a search warrant for the motel room. A search of the motel room was completed and an additional five and a half ounces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located in the motel room.

Webb was charged with two felony counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two felony counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, one felony count of Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for the Sale of Methamphetamine, and one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Webb received a $265,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on May 10. Additional charges are expected in this investigation.