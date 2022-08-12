Commissioners delay mine rezone public hearing

Yadkin County officials have announced in a statement on Friday morning that a decision on the Hamptonville quarry rezoning will not happen at Monday’s meeting. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 ahead of the regular Yadkin County Commissioners’ meeting on the matter of a rezoning request for a tract located near, 3641 Hwy US 21 in Hamptonville, requested to be rezoned from Rural Agriculture to Manufacturing Industrial I for the purpose of an aggregate quarry. The project, proposed by Three Oaks Quarry, has been met with much opposition from Hamptonville residents over concerns of the proximity of the mine to West Yadkin Elementary School as well as traffic, noise and water quality concerns.

While the hearing is expected to begin at the Aug. 15 meeting, the public comment portion of the hearing will not happen at that time. A statement from Yadkin County Board Chairman Kevin Austin reads, in part, “there are open legal questions, details in the proposed plan that are in need of clarification, and continuing negotiations regarding possible conditions. For those reasons, I have decided that it would be premature for the Board to receive public comment at the August 15 meeting.”

Austin goes on to say, “While the Board will open the public hearing during the meeting, the public hearing will be continued to a future meeting. Rather than adjourning the meeting once the Board has completed the agenda, I will ask the Board to vote to continue the meeting and the Three Oaks Quarry public hearing to Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners meeting chamber. Public comment will then be received in accordance with the Board’s rules for public hearings.”