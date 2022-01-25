Surry Social Services audit nears completion

The Commissioners approved an additional $53,089 for contstruction of the new detention center. An additional two fire hydrants are needed to be in compliance with code. Manhole covers and a larger sewer line are also being added to lower future costs of cleaning out or replacing that section of sewer line. The Commissioners each took a moment to thank county staff for the flexibility in the response to Winter Storm Izzy and the small threat of additional winter weather this weekend. Social Services Director Kristy Preston gave her Director’s Report to the commissioners Tuesday night via Zoom.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners met last week in an online only meeting as the road conditions following Winter Storm Izzy made travel to Dobson potentially unsafe for the commissioners and public alike. Chairman Bill Goins brought the meeting to order after a period of lighthearted banter between the commissioners on Zoom.

Regular meeting elements such as open forum, special recognitions and a guest presentation were all postponed due to the transition to an online meeting.

Kristy Preston gave her Director’s Report for the Department of Social Services. She presented the board their annual confidentiality agreement for their signatures. This is an acknowledgement by the board that they understand as board members they may be privy to departmental information that cannot be shared with the public.

Preston also presented quick information items for the board to consider, first being that the General Assembly has authorized an increase in the stipends offered to foster parents. She said she had gone back through records for ten years and could not find the last time the stipend was raised.

“This is really good news for our foster families,” Preston told the board. “Our foster families do a tremendous amount of work for us. It’s a volunteer position and the amount we reimburse them is just a stipend to help cover the cost of care.”

She provided data to illustrate: a foster family with one foster child over age 13 was previously given a stipend of $634/month, which has been raised this year to $698/month. While not an enormous difference, Preston commented, “Having had two 18-year-olds at home recently, I can tell you it costs a lot to take care of kids.”

Preston told the board about staffing challenges her department has seen, but she gave a positive report about their progress, and she is looking forward to new hires completing training. “We have an all-new staff in child welfare, is what it feels like, but the advantage to that is the energy they bring and their desire to learn. They’re very excited about the work.”

Social Services is preparing to complete a 10-month State Treasurer’s Office audit on the county’s Medicaid program. “Medicaid is a very costly program to administer, it costs the state a lot of money as well; because of that, it is one of the most heavily audited and regulated programs that we administer.”

The audit found an accuracy rate of 98% of county Medicaid claims approved. The audit did identify a small variance in negative eligibility, meaning there had been Medicaid benefit claims denied in error. Preston called these audit results “error finding,” and the benefits were then covered from the denial date.

“So far we’ve been exceptionally pleased, and our staff will be excited when this audit is complete,” Preston summarized.

In other Surry County Board of Commissioners notes:

-County Manager Chris Knopf had a list of items that needed the board’s attention one of which was additional funding for the new detention center. A Fire Marshal review determined additional fire hydrants would be needed to provide effective coverage of the new facility. Additionally, there was a request to change maintenance hole covers and upsize a sewer line that the City of Dobson agreed would be in the best interest of lowering future sewer line repair costs. These two items total $53,089 and were approved.

Secondly, Knopf described to the commissioners the need for a revamping of the county’s zoning ordinances. The state passed a law consolidating zoning laws to create uniformity last year, Knopf reported Surry County is not in compliance with the new statute.

He asked the board to approve a Request for Proposal from statewide firms to “go over with a fine-tooth comb” the zoning regulations of the county to modernize. “Some of you have mentioned to me about the lack of teeth in some of our land use controls, this would be an opportune time to look at that as well.”

Commissioner Van Tucker spoke in agreement with the county manager saying he hopes the firm that is brought in can do a “broad sweep” of the zoning laws, some of which Knopf pointed out are over two decades old. The measure passed the board, and the Request for Proposal will be released.

Finally, the Surry Rural Health Center is seeking a state grant to expand its operation off Highway 89, and if the state approves the grant a 5% local match of the grant is needed. This item would have had a public hearing at this meeting, and the public was offered to make comment on this topic. Todd Tucker of Surry Economic and Development Partnership sent a note to the board expressing his full support of the expansion and supported the matching funds.

Public comment was solicited again, and the board will vote on this at the February 7 meeting.

-In Commissioners General Business the board each offered thanks for the diligent work of the county staff that helped with the winter weather cleanup.

Commissioner Larry Johnson thanked those who helped convert the meeting into an all-online affair so he could “sit in my recliner and take it easy” rather than brave bad road conditions. Johnson also offered a hearty welcome to new county Planning Director Marty Needham, who was in attendance for the virtual meeting.

Commissioner Van Tucker offered thanks to Jessica Montgomery of Public Works, and all the county staff for their work in getting the county recycling centers open for business again. “We had some really tough patches between (my home) and Dobson,” Tucker said as he reiterated thanks for the online meeting.