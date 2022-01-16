Officials urge residents: Stay home

Area officials spent several days getting ready for this weekend’s snowstorm, and now their advice for area residents is simple: hunker down and wait for the roads to clear.

“I hope people will just stay home, stay off the roads,” said First Sgt. Joshua M. Church, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Church said the highway patrol had been busy Friday and Saturday, clearing broken down or abandoned vehicles from the interstates and contacting other area agencies — police departments, emergency medical service offices, and others — to prepare for the storm.

“We’ve stacked coverage as much as we can,” he said Friday. “I’ve told my guys to pack an extra lunch and be ready for long shifts.”

On Friday, Surry County officials issued a state of emergency for the county while area utilities were getting ready for the expected snow and ice.

“The county on Friday signed a State of Emergency Declaration that would help the local government acquire any needed resources or funding needed to respond to the storm,” according to a written statement issued by Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager and clerk to the board of commissioners. While the declaration can help in funding the county’s response, it appeared to be primarily aimed at allowing the board to hold its scheduled Tuesday meeting online, rather than in person.

“An in-person meeting may still be held, but a final determination will be made on Monday,” Walls said in the statement. County and state law allows the county to hold a virtual meeting during a state of emergency, if transportation safety is a concern.

“Depending upon the forecast model, Surry County could receive anywhere from 1 to 12 inches of snow with a possible mixture of ice and rain,” he said. Walls added the county may likewise cancel the open forum portion of the meeting. The county is required to hold one per month, which it did on Jan. 3.

The county’s action came as weather forecasters were predicting freezing rain, sleet, and several inches of snow for the region, along with high winds and sub-freezing temperatures — making roads treacherous, and raising the prospect of widespread power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the area through Monday morning, with up to 9 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast last Saturday.

Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Cooperative has been working to prepare as well.

“All SYEMC crews as well as additional line crews coming in from out of town will be on standby beginning Saturday evening and will be ready to be dispatched to restore power if outages occur,” the company said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

The company said in the event of multiple outages, crews are dispatched to the ones affecting the most people first. “After transmission and distribution lines are fixed, the co-op’s crews then fix problems in smaller neighborhoods or problems at individual homes.”

The company asked its members to get ready for the storm.

“Members should have an emergency kit assembled and be prepared to be without power for several days. Now is the time to prepare,” the firm said Friday.

Red Cross recommended emergency kit essentials include:

• Styrofoam coolers to preserve food

• Ice to keep food cold

• Water – one gallon per person, per day

• Food – non-perishable, easy-to prepare

• Flashlights

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Extra batteries

• First aid kit

• Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

• Multi-purpose tool

• Sanitation and personal hygiene items

• Cell phone with charger

• Family and emergency contacts

Additionally, Surry-Yadkin EMC stresses a need for safety during storms asked people to stay away from downed wires or damaged electric equipment, and to never run a generator inside a home or garage because of the danger of deadly carbon monoxide emissions.

Resource for members:

• To report an outage, please call 800-682-5903, 336-356-8241, or use your SmartHub app. During major outages, you may have to call several times due to high call volume.

• Outage information also will be frequently updated on SYEMC’s Facebook and Twitter pages.