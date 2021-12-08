Kapps Mill Estate to host holiday tour

DOBSON — An opportunity to celebrate the holiday season while also experiencing a local historic landmark is on tap Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the greater Dobson area.

This will involve the second-annual Kapps Mill Estate Holiday Tour. It is an open-house event for the public featuring unique decorations, vendors including various artisans, refreshments such as cookies and hot chocolate and the enjoyment of a simpler Christmas of yesteryear given the setting.

The centerpiece of the site is a large grist mill on the Mitchell River dating to 1827 and a house nearby which was built a little later in the 19th century.

“We want to share the history,” said Christine Blydenburgh, who with her husband Joe bought the property in recent years after their quest to find a historic home. They now operate Kapps Mill Estate Guest House and Event Center there, a lodging establishment also offering space for different gatherings.

It is located at 962 Kapps Mill Road, off Zephyr Road west of Dobson.

Even with the coronavirus raging last year when the first holiday tour was held, more than 200 people attended, many of them from Mount Airy, according to Blydenburgh.

She added that the owners are hoping for an even bigger event on Saturday.

“They can tour the house and the mill,” Blydenburgh said of the opportunities awaiting attendees.

“There are are a few new things to see,” added the co-owner, who explained that some sections that were closed during the 2020 event are now open. “We’ve added a photo op display at the gazebo” on the grounds, she mentioned concerning one new attraction.

“It is a free event,” Blydenburg stressed regarding the Kapps Mill Estate Holiday Tour in encouraging visitors to stop by on Saturday. “There is no money involved unless they buy something from the vendors.” They mostly will be situated in the old mill.

A variety of artisans are slated to be on hand offering what organizers call “one-of-a-kind gifts” for purchase.

Original plans called for enjoying cookies and hot chocolate by a fire pit, but a statewide burning ban imposed in recent days due to dry conditions will prohibit this.

Blydenburg indicated that the warmth of the Christmas season still will be in ample supply during the holiday tour event.

John M. Kapp bought the mill around 1843 and its ownership remained in the Kapp family through the mid-20th century.

A picturesque waterfall and dam at Kapps Mill which were frequently visited fell victim to Hurricane Michael in October 2018, being washed away by floodwaters.

The historic site still has much to offer, Blydenburgh says.

