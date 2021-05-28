U.S. 21 Bypass North ramp at I-77 to close Tuesday, June 1

Following the holiday weekend, the U.S. 21 North Bypass ramp from I-77 in Surry County will close Tuesday, June 1 for several weeks so crews can remove old concrete, then rebuild the ramp designed to last another 30 years.

Northbound drivers will be detoured to N.C. 268 (CC Camp Road), which will allow drivers to cross over I-77 and then join U.S. 21 Bypass.

This construction is part of a $49.5 million project to completely rehabilitate five miles of the interstate and the associated ramps. The project, which began in the spring of 2019, is scheduled to conclude this fall.

Transportation officials remind motorists to remain alert, drive with caution, and obey all posted signs in work zones. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov