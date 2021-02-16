Surry County is seller’s market

Home prices are up 15% or more across Surry County. Lisa Michals / The Tribune MEDIAN HOME SALE PRICES Elkin 2020: $153,000 2019: $135,000 2018: $126,700 Surry County: 2020: $155,000 2019: 137,900 2018: $127,250 Source: MLS data compiled by UnderdownBall Real Estate of Elkin

Surry County real estate transactions jumped 20 percent in 2020 compared to the previous two-year average, but that momentum is on the verge of slowing as real estate agents report a low inventory of properties for sale.

The county recorded 51,965 real estate transactions last year, according to the Surry County Register of Deeds Office. That’s up from 42,595 recordings in 2019 and 40,480 in 2018.

“From a local perspective in our tri-county area — including Jonesville, Ronda, Roaring River and up to Dobson — we’ve definitely seen an increase in activity, especially in the last 12 to 18 months,” said Robert Ball, owner and broker with UnderdownBall Real Estate based out of Elkin. “A lot of people are looking to buy second homes or move to the area. Unfortunately, there is just not any inventory right now, so it has slowed down some because there’s just no inventory.”

Total county tax revenue from real estate transactions also rose 20 percent in 2020 compared to an average of the previous two years — $514,036 in revenues were collected last year, compared to $443,531 in 2019 and $375,928 in 2018. Surry County Register of Deeds Todd Harris said the county has already met its revenue projections in just the first six months of the current fiscal year, which runs July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. The county has collected $536,344 in real estate excise taxes for the fiscal year to date, surpassing the amount expected to be collected for the entire year by nearly $100,000.

“The biggest thing is, of course, the increase in revenues and that is attributable to two factors,” Harris said. “Number one is the extremely low interest rates that are available for 20- and 30-year mortgages at present, and number two because… there are a lot of people who are leaving more urban and populated areas for more rural areas.”

The Surry County real estate market is reflective of national trends, and in some local areas, surpassing them. According to data compiled by the real estate brokerage Redfin, median home prices were up 13 percent nationwide and up 11 percent across North Carolina in December. For most Surry County zip codes, median home prices rose 15 percent, according to MLS data compiled by Ball for the areas comprising Elkin, State Road, Jonesville, Ronda and Dobson.

The median home sale price in January 2021 for those Surry County areas was $175,000, compared to $152,100 in January 2020 and $100,950 in January 2019, according to data Ball provided.

“Prices have gone up for sure — that’s just as simple as supply and demand,” Ball said. “I’ve got paired sale examples of the same house selling two or three or four years later for an 18 to 20 percent increase, which is unheard of in this area.”

Ball said that a major contributing factor to the low inventory is the desire for homes in the price range of $200,000 or less, which falls within the affordability range for residents whose income is $35,000 to $40,000 per year.

“A $200,000 house in this market that is anywhere near updated is going to have multiple offers in 24 hours, but you can’t build a house that cheap right now,” Ball said. “I think that’s definitely why we don’t see a lot of new activity.”

Most Surry County transactions from the past year are in the $150,000 range, Harris said, adding that the county is seeing increasing requests to parcel out large tracts by developers.

“There is a housing crunch in Surry County and the good news is that if indeed what we perceive is correct — that surveyors are cutting out parcels for new construction — not only do we have the economic benefit of real estate transactions, but also an increase in home construction,” Harris said.

Traditionally, homeowners think of selling in the spring or summer, but real estate agent Deidre Rogers says that mindset needs to be abandoned this year.

“Right now, the market is pretty amazing. I’ve been doing this since ‘86, so I’ve seen the ups and the downs,” said Rogers, Vice President and Broker-in-Charge of Rogers Realty. “Right now, we’re definitely looking at a seller’s market. I have encouraged everybody who says to me, ‘We may sell in a year or so,’ and I say put that house on the market now.”

Lisa Michals may be reached at 336-448-4968 or follow her on Twitter @lisamichals3.