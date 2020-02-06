Elkin school gym plan approaching $12 million

Jeff Linville | The News Commissioner Eddie Harris tries to match sketchings on paper to an image of Elkin High School to understand what changes are proposed in the upcoming gym project. - Jeff Linville | The News A year ago Elkin City Schools told county officials of a plan to build a second gym next to the current gym in the area that would be the bottom right corner of this map. After that location proved to be no good, a second site was tested in the rectangle in the lower middle. When that, too, failed, the third spot picked is the black box in the center. - Jeff Linville | The News Pinnacle Architecture drew this rough sketch to help county officials understand where the current gym is now (foreground), where the new gym would go, and how many stairs and elevators are necessary to navigate the slopes of the land on the campus. - Jeff Linville | The News This sketch shows how restrooms and a concessions area would be located outside the gym area with the new project. A stairwell and elevator would allow people to move between three levels. - - Jeff Linville | The News The existing gym is not handicap-accessible. Putting in an elevator wouldn’t be enough as the middle level with the locker rooms doesn’t have access across. A hallway would have to be cut across the level so that both locker rooms could be in reach of the elevator. - - Jeff Linville | The News John Altemueller, Elkin City Schools’ director of maintenance, goes over the plans with the county board Monday night. - - Jeff Linville | The News This screenshot shows a breakdown of costs of various aspects of the project. - -

DOBSON — “I hear $5.8 million, do I hear $7.8 million? I’ve got $7.8, can I get $8.6 million? The bidding is now up to $11.8 million.”

If the Elkin school gym project were an auction, this is how the numbers have gone up in the past four years.

Officials from Elkin City Schools appeared before the Surry County Board of Commissioners this week to give an update on a project that has hit some snags in the past year or so.

Doing everything that the officials discussed Monday night would cost an estimated $11.8 million just for the construction costs, not including any additional fees or contingencies.

This number is twice as high as the figure given during budget discussions five years ago.

When the commissioners were discussing the 2015-16 budget, Elkin’s then-Superintendent Randy Bledsoe said that renovating the existing gym and making it handicap-accessible would cost $5.4 million.

In spring 2016 when County Manager Chris Knopf was putting together a budget recommendation, the figure for the renovations was given as $5.82 million — but he also called it Phase I of the project.

By this point Elkin City Schools was discussing the need for a second gym on the campus.

Other high schools in the area already have two gyms, such as a main gym and a fieldhouse with a gym. Not only does Elkin High School not have a fieldhouse gym, but things get worse because the adjacent middle school doesn’t have a gym of its own and has to share the high school space.

This has created many scheduling headaches during winter sports, not just with games, but trying to get adequate practice time for everyone.

In January 2018 Elkin City Schools put together the renovation and new gym in one total at $7.8 million. By July of that year, the estimate given to the county board had risen to $8.67 million.

A year ago in February 2019, the estimated cost of this project was $9,068,000.

This week, the number given for just the renovation part alone was $8.97 million, with the entire project listed at $11.8 million.

Dr. Myra Cox, the current superintendent, said that the school board and an outside consultant have looked at several interations of this project, based on various needs and priorities. Soil issues and topography have been a major challenge as the campus doesn’t have much room to expand, and it is all on slopes.

John Altemueller, Elkin City Schools’ director of maintenance, noted that two previous locations scouted for a new gym were later rejected because of the high cost of building on those steep slopes.

A year ago architect Frank Williams told the commissioners that at the first site it could cost more than a half-million dollars over initial construction estimates to pin the bank back and provide the needed foundation.

“We found some rock against the bank back there, and we found we’ve got 20 feet of bad soil right under the building,” Williams said. The work would entail about 30 or 40 caissons being installed, which are 3-foot tubes going 25 feet into the ground filled with reinforced concrete with beams on top to support the building.

A second site was picked, but that location didn’t look to be a great choice, either, after testing.

“Once we got to looking at it, we decided that moving up the hill is probably the best way to go,” said Altemueller.

The final site chosen is closer to the middle school, so that seems like a much better choice anyway, noted Commissioner Eddie Harris. Why were the other two sites picked over this one to start with?

The original idea was to keep the new gym and old gym at the same elevation, said Altemueller.

Instead, the new plans call for several methods for getting students and family members from one elevation to another.

Schools are required to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but since the gym was built in 1962, it had been granfathered in, according to Altemueller.

However, that still makes it difficult on fans at sporting events to get from the top floor where the bleachers are to the bottom level where the concessions and restrooms are located.

The gym needs to be renovated because of its age, and with such changes, the structure would need to comply with the ADA — which would benefit fans, too.

One of the ideas is to have an elevator to travel between the gym level, locker room level and concessions level.

Another plan is to have a bridge walkway that extends from the high school to a stair tower at the new gym.

There is an 80-foot elevation difference between the two, and any type of walkway/sidewalk would only be allowed 1 foot of drop for every 12 feet of distance, noted Altemueller.

It will take a lot of restrooms to serve all the people visiting, he said.

Is this part of becoming ADA-compliant, too, asked Harris.

Yes, Altemueller answered, there are some requirements that the school district has no control over such as the number of facilities in the restrooms, Altemueller said. “There really is not a lot of fat left in this building anymore. We have cut and cut.”

One of the issues brought up last year is that the current gym doesn’t have enough room to simply renovate and meet requirements of another government mandate, Title IX, which says that facilities for girls have to be equal to those for boys.

So even if the county board wanted to do the project in phases, the work on the old gym would still need new space for some things like new locker rooms. The new gym design has three floors, and the second level would be split up into four locker rooms with a unisex design that could be used by any of the sports teams for the high school or middle school.

Is there still a requirement for kids to have a P.E. class, Harris asked Dr. Cox, and she answered yes.

Which is the reason the school needs to be ADA-compliant, added Altemueller. The school district is required to provide a way for any student in a wheelchair or on crutches to reach class.

When discussing aspects of the project, Altemueller pointed out that this project doesn’t include capital outlay needs in the old gym that the school may be able to put off.

“At some point that old N.H. Carpenter Gym will have to have a new roof,” he said. “And there is a good chance that the bleachers might have to be replaced.” Part of those ADA-compliane rules is providing wheelchair space in the gym. If the bleachers extend out close to the playing surface, then cutouts have to be made into the bleachers to give space for the wheelchairs.

He said he has been told that these bleachers’ structure is not made to support having a cutout made into them after the fact.

What kind of expenses might these add later on, the board asked.

It could cost $175,000 to $200,000 for new bleachers likely, he said. and whenever it comes time to do the roof, that could be another $400,000.

“I don’t think that there is anyone on this board that would argue that the middle school doesn’t need a gym,” said Harris. “This will come down to a decision between dollars and cents and what we can afford.”

Dr. Cox asked when might the board make a decision so the school district can know what is going to be the project’s scope.

Chairman Larry Johnson said, “I talked to the board before our meeting, and I think we can make a decision at our retreat.”

The commissioiners and the county manager hold an annual retreat in late February to discuss matters related to the coming year’s budget and long-range planning.

Commissioner Eddie Harris tries to match sketchings on paper to an image of Elkin High School to understand what changes are proposed in the upcoming gym project. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7855_filtered.jpg Commissioner Eddie Harris tries to match sketchings on paper to an image of Elkin High School to understand what changes are proposed in the upcoming gym project. Jeff Linville | The News A year ago Elkin City Schools told county officials of a plan to build a second gym next to the current gym in the area that would be the bottom right corner of this map. After that location proved to be no good, a second site was tested in the rectangle in the lower middle. When that, too, failed, the third spot picked is the black box in the center. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7857_filtered.jpg A year ago Elkin City Schools told county officials of a plan to build a second gym next to the current gym in the area that would be the bottom right corner of this map. After that location proved to be no good, a second site was tested in the rectangle in the lower middle. When that, too, failed, the third spot picked is the black box in the center. Jeff Linville | The News Pinnacle Architecture drew this rough sketch to help county officials understand where the current gym is now (foreground), where the new gym would go, and how many stairs and elevators are necessary to navigate the slopes of the land on the campus. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7829_filtered.jpg Pinnacle Architecture drew this rough sketch to help county officials understand where the current gym is now (foreground), where the new gym would go, and how many stairs and elevators are necessary to navigate the slopes of the land on the campus. Jeff Linville | The News This sketch shows how restrooms and a concessions area would be located outside the gym area with the new project. A stairwell and elevator would allow people to move between three levels. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7848_filtered.jpg This sketch shows how restrooms and a concessions area would be located outside the gym area with the new project. A stairwell and elevator would allow people to move between three levels. Jeff Linville | The News The existing gym is not handicap-accessible. Putting in an elevator wouldn’t be enough as the middle level with the locker rooms doesn’t have access across. A hallway would have to be cut across the level so that both locker rooms could be in reach of the elevator. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7846_filtered.jpg The existing gym is not handicap-accessible. Putting in an elevator wouldn’t be enough as the middle level with the locker rooms doesn’t have access across. A hallway would have to be cut across the level so that both locker rooms could be in reach of the elevator. Jeff Linville | The News John Altemueller, Elkin City Schools’ director of maintenance, goes over the plans with the county board Monday night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7830_filtered.jpg John Altemueller, Elkin City Schools’ director of maintenance, goes over the plans with the county board Monday night. Jeff Linville | The News This screenshot shows a breakdown of costs of various aspects of the project. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7835_filtered.jpg This screenshot shows a breakdown of costs of various aspects of the project. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.