Habitat ReStore moves to Jonesville

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore located in Elkin is relocating to 225 Bridge Street in Jonesville on Jan. 2, 2020.

The new ReStore location is the former Gallery 21 Mall, across the street from Foothills Meat Center.

ReStores serves the local community by selling donated items to raise funds for Habitat’s local affordable shelter ministry in Yadkin, Surry and Wilkes counties. Habitat partners with qualifying applicants to build safe and affordable homes that are then sold to program partners using a 0% interest mortgage.

Habitat partners must contribute volunteer hours called “sweat equity” and complete homebuyer education courses as part of Habitat’s program.

“The decision to relocate our ReStore after 23 years in downtown Elkin is part of an ongoing partnership between two of the Habitat offices serving the Tri-County, Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity and Wilkes Habitat for Humanity. Together, we are working to best serve our neighbors in need as well as our ReStore customers,” said Claire Sellars, Executive Director of Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity. “Our wonderful building on East Market Street in Elkin will remain home to Habitat’s Yadkin and Surry program offices and will serve as a community meeting space and a warehouse facility for home-building operations and area ReStores.“

“We’re really excited to be able to partner with our neighbors in Jonesville to offer a great shopping location that supports affordable housing right here in our own local communities,” said Jo deJournette, ReStore Director. “Our new location offers ADA accessibility, along with climate-controlled shopping spaces and plenty of on-site parking,” added deJournette.

The Jonesville ReStore is open Wednesday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The phone number for the new location is the same as the original Elkin location: 336-526-4663. For more information, visit www.uyvhabitat.org and www.wilkeshabitat.org .

