Larceny at Lowes leads to lockdown

Elkin High School is on a soft lockdown protocol as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday due to a larceny at a nearby business. A representative at the Elkin Police Department said there had been a larceny reported at Lowes and officers were searching for a suspect. There was no shooting involved in the incident but the school is operating on a soft lockdown as a precaution.

“The Elkin City Schools are currently locked down, which means, students are safe in their classrooms. No one is allowed in or out of the building until the lockdown is over,” states a press release from the school. “The Elkin police department advised us to lock the school building down this morning while they searched for a suspect that ran after a car chase. A message will be posted as soon as the lockdown is lifted.”