Boonville Business Assoc. to host inaugural Yadkin Valley Melon Fest on Saturday

“There is a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s first Yadkin Valley Melon Festival. The Boonville Business And Downtown Development Association (BBDDA) is sponsoring the event, replacing the Boonville Bash. It is our hope that it will draw melon growers from the whole of the Yadkin Valley,” said Shari Allen of the BBDDA.

The town’s annual Boonville Bash summer festival was the inspiration for this expanded event designed to appeal to locals as well as bring in visitors to the town. The theme of locally grown watermelons and cantaloupes will be a way for farmers to showcase their produce.

The event will begin Saturday morning with a melon weigh-in at Wolf Reece and Lynch. The festival will officially begin at 9 a.m. at the lot beside Dollar General on Main Street. Throughout the day there will be melon-related contests for various age groups such as a watermelon eating contest and seed spitting contest. Participants will be able to sign up at the event and there is no fee to take part in the contests.

“The event will be held in the center of town and have something for everyone,” Allen said. “The Kid Zone will feature a water slide bouncy and a cupcake walk. There will be melon weighing, seed spitting, and eating contests along with a melon relay contest. It’s going to be very exciting with live music all day starting at 9 a. m. and raffle drawings and silent auctions. We also have many food and craft vendors to satisfy everyone’s taste along with beer and wine vendors. I hope everyone puts this event on their calendar and come out and have a great time.”

The musical entertainment will begin at 10 a.m. with His and Hers band, followed by Second Chance band from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Blue Sky band will perform from 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Phatt City will take the stage from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Kid Zone bounce house play area will include a water slide feature. Wristbands for all day fun in the Kid Zone are $10.

The BBDDA has a number of silent auction items that will be up for bid at the festival. Items include an Adirondack chair, quilt block, superhero watch and more.

Food vendors at the Yadkin Valley Melon Festival will include: Hunter Farms BBQ, BJ’s Fry Shack, O’Hurleys Kettlecorn, Green Mesa blueberry smoothies and more. A number of local businesses as well as vendors selling jewelry, apparel and more will be at the festival as well. Wine and beer will be available for purchase from Rag Apple Lassie winery and Thirsty Souls Brewing.

For more on the Yadkin Valley Melon Festival visit the BBDDA’s Facebook page Downtown Boonville NC.

