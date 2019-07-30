U.S 21 Road Market is memory lane for collectors, shoppers

The Done Been booth in State Road features vintage lunch boxes during the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. - Shoppers at the Road Market peruse a booth in Jonesville. - Furniture to fishing rods, Christmas decorations to clothes, there’s a little bit of everything at vendor booths set up in Jonesville for the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. - Porcelain dolls, quilts, glassware and more at the U.S. 21 Road Market in Elkin. - - Elkin vendors take part in the annual U.S. Road Market. - - Shoppers wander through rows of items for sale at the annual U.S. 21 Road Market in State Road. - -

It was a beautiful weekend for a drive through the countryside via U.S. Route 21 through Elkin, Jonesville and beyond where locals and visitors alike were shopping at the annual road market.

Susan Lambert and Roger Holt from Burlington were among those who traveled to the area for the market.

Lambert said they were in search of anything they “could make a dollar off of.”

“We buy, sell, collect,” Holt added. The two already had a bag full of finds from several booths set up in State Road.

Angie Swaim, one of the sellers set up in State Road, had one of the most colorful booths with a plethora of vintage lunch boxes featuring beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, The Smurfs and more.

“We sell everything from vintage toys to kitchenware to signs, just all kinds of cool, fun stuff,” Swaim said. The lunchboxes and other vintage toys were always popular with shoppers, she said

“Sometimes they’ll come through and it will just be a walk down memory lane,” Swaim said. Other customers come looking for certain character lunchboxes or other classic toys they remember from their childhoods.

“We have people that are repeat customers from previous years, they come back every year looking for the new stuff that we’ve found,” Swaim added.

Four years ago, tourism officials in Virginia and North Carolina joined forces to create the annual multi-state road market event along U.S. Route 21. The three-day event has expanded since it first began and now covers more than 100 miles of Historic U.S. Route 21, running from Wytheville, Virginia, to Harmony, North Carolina.

Don Miles, founder of Take a Break from the Interstate, said the annual event has a two-fold effect upon the towns situated along U.S. Route 21, “Not only is the Road Market directly responsible for thousands of monetary transactions, but it also gives the towns and residents along the route a sense of community.”

In total, the multi-state road market passes through seven counties and nearly a dozen local jurisdictions and the annual event has grown in popularity each year.

Laura Gaylord, Main Street Manager for the town of Elkin said she was pleased with the participation and turnout for this year’s market. As U.S. Route 21 is no longer a main thoroughfare, the road market is a chance to bring visitors back to the area.

“Elkin and Jonesville are along Business Hwy 21 (also known as Bridge St in Elkin) which diverts from Hwy 21 temporarily, but we are still considered to be along the main path for the event,” Gaylord explained. “Years ago, before Interstate 77 was built, it was Hwy 21 that all the folks from the Great Lakes region drove along when they were heading south to Myrtle Beach or Florida. That’s why it was called the Lakes to Florida Highway. Bridge St used to be the main thoroughfare for many travelers, which brought them right into the downtown and over the bridge. When I-77 was built, the traffic that brought tourism dollars to the small towns along Hwy 21 decreased.”

“People don’t have the same mindset to stop and enjoy the small towns and many are in a hurry to get where they are going,” Gaylord continued. “This is one reason why all the towns along the Hwy 21 route decided to start this promotion. Not only does it draw people here to have fun treasure hunting, it helps them Take A Break from the Interstate and explore the beauty of our region, to slow down and see what we have to offer here. We hope they’ll realize this is a great place to return to and spent time for a weekend, especially when they see we are in the middle of wine country, near state parks, have access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, and offer lots of outdoor experiences and great accommodations. As the Main Street Manager, I hope they have found our downtown to be irresistible and want to return again soon.”

“I was pleased this year that more vendors are starting to set up in Elkin, and we had other locations that were willing to allow multiple vendors set up along Bridge St.,” Gaylord added. “Elkin Antiques and Collectibles Mall has always been an enthusiastic participant from the beginning when the event began about five years ago, but each year we are starting to see more locations with multiple vendors, like this year at Elk Emporium. I believe Elkin Antiques and Collectibles had over 40 vendors this year!”

