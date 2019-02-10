Elkin photographer earns Craftsman degree

Submitted photo Jennifer Kleinkesel, joined by her husband, Brent, left, receives her Craftsman Degree from Professional Photographers of America president Stephen Thetford. -

ATLANTA, Ga. — Jennifer Kleinheksel of Jennifer K Photography in Elkin has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America (PPA). The degree was presented to Kleinheksel by PPA president Stephen Thetford, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, at the association’s annual convention, Imaging USA, held Jan. 20-22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This degree is not merely a piece of paper. It means that Kleinheksel has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. She has been awarded the Photographic Craftsman degree in recognition of her service to the photographic profession as an orator, author and mentor. In 2019, she was one of only 73 recipients.

Kleinheksel’s degree, and all the expertise it requires, illustrates her accomplishments and talent as one of a select few.

Kleinheksel expressed her pride at achieving the Craftsman degree.

“Many have asked, ‘What does a Craftsman degree do for you?’” she said. “I believe it has helped me become a more thoughtful, confident photographer. I am now comfortable in any photographic situation and have enjoyed watching my photography style and brand evolve. I am extremely proud of this degree, as it was earned through attending and teaching many photographic classes. The Craftsman degree is awarded to only one percent of professional photographers. We are recognized for serving our industry by dedicating our time to mentoring and helping move professional photography forward.”

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association with a 150-year history. It helps 30,000-plus pros elevate their craft and grow their business with resources, protection, and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.

