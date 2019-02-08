Surry Community nursing students achieve perfect NCLEX pass rate

Photo courtesy of Tilley’s Photography Studio This class of Associate Degree Nursing graduates from Surry Community College recently achieved a 100-percent pass rate for first-time test takers for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2018. The class includes, front row, Samantha Caton of Winston-Salem, Danita Num of Ararat, Pamela Sands of Winston-Salem, Amy Belton of Mount Airy, Rachel Galloway of Tobaccoville, Alei Barlow of Mount Airy, Melissa Shoemaker of State Road, Bobbie Ward of Pinnacle; second row, Crystal Savage of Kernersville, Sokkoeurn Prom of Lexington, Hannah Vaughn of Toast, Amber Walker of Hays, Kristen Chandler of Mount Airy; third row, Jessica Nelson of Pfafftown, Leah Chamblin of Mount Airy, Jodi Rakes of King; fourth row, Heather Williams of East Bend, Faith Ogle of Hillsville, Virginia, Carlie Stewart of Boonville, Hannah Jones of State Road, Ashley Stoltzfus of Elkin, Xy-za Baldillo of East Bend; fifth row, Samuel Clelland of King, Elaine Miller of Jefferson, Taryn Reep of Newton, Amber Yoder of Roaring River, Gregory Naparano of Pinnacle, Cody Whitt of Claudville, Virginia, Kathryn Johnson of Clemmons; back row, Elizabeth Wagner of Lexington, Elizabeth Freeman of Mount Airy, Angela Shaw of Winston-Salem, Lindsey Hampton of Lowgap, Jessica Aguahedionda of Ronda, Shannon Fleming of Cleveland, Lauren Casey of Lexington, Tara Martin of Lowgap. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program recently achieved a 100-percent pass rate for first-time test takers for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2018.

For anyone in the nursing industry, the acronym NCLEX is sure to elicit instantaneous memories of hard work in classrooms and hours spent studying in preparation since the exam is required for any student to practice as a nurse in the United States. The significance of obtaining an excellent pass rating for the NCLEX at any nursing educational institution is apparent.

“This achievement speaks volumes for the quality of the graduates of the Surry Community College Associate Degree Nursing program and the quality of nursing education they received here at the college,” said Dr. Yvonne Johnson, RN, associate dean of Health Sciences.

Surry’s ADN program provides students with opportunities to develop the knowledge, skills and strategies to integrate safety and quality into nursing care, practice in a dynamic environment and assist individuals in making informed decisions that impact their health, quality of life and achievement of potential.

Coursework includes and builds upon the domains of healthcare, nursing practice and the holistic individual. Content emphasizes the nurse as a member of the interdisciplinary team providing safe, individualized care while employing evidence-based practice, quality improvement and informatics.

In addition to the two-year ADN program, Surry offers Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) an opportunity to enroll in a three-semester LPN-ADN bridge program. Surry is also launched two Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN) collaborative programs with Lees-McCrae College in Fall 2018 thereby allowing students to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree without leaving Surry’s campus in Dobson. For more information on Surry’s nursing programs, contact Associate Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Yvonne Johnson, RN, at 336-386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu. Follow Surry’s nursing students on Facebook @surrynursing.

This class of Associate Degree Nursing graduates from Surry Community College recently achieved a 100-percent pass rate for first-time test takers for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2018. The class includes, front row, Samantha Caton of Winston-Salem, Danita Num of Ararat, Pamela Sands of Winston-Salem, Amy Belton of Mount Airy, Rachel Galloway of Tobaccoville, Alei Barlow of Mount Airy, Melissa Shoemaker of State Road, Bobbie Ward of Pinnacle; second row, Crystal Savage of Kernersville, Sokkoeurn Prom of Lexington, Hannah Vaughn of Toast, Amber Walker of Hays, Kristen Chandler of Mount Airy; third row, Jessica Nelson of Pfafftown, Leah Chamblin of Mount Airy, Jodi Rakes of King; fourth row, Heather Williams of East Bend, Faith Ogle of Hillsville, Virginia, Carlie Stewart of Boonville, Hannah Jones of State Road, Ashley Stoltzfus of Elkin, Xy-za Baldillo of East Bend; fifth row, Samuel Clelland of King, Elaine Miller of Jefferson, Taryn Reep of Newton, Amber Yoder of Roaring River, Gregory Naparano of Pinnacle, Cody Whitt of Claudville, Virginia, Kathryn Johnson of Clemmons; back row, Elizabeth Wagner of Lexington, Elizabeth Freeman of Mount Airy, Angela Shaw of Winston-Salem, Lindsey Hampton of Lowgap, Jessica Aguahedionda of Ronda, Shannon Fleming of Cleveland, Lauren Casey of Lexington, Tara Martin of Lowgap. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Nursing-Spring-2018-PRINT-copy_formatted.jpeg This class of Associate Degree Nursing graduates from Surry Community College recently achieved a 100-percent pass rate for first-time test takers for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2018. The class includes, front row, Samantha Caton of Winston-Salem, Danita Num of Ararat, Pamela Sands of Winston-Salem, Amy Belton of Mount Airy, Rachel Galloway of Tobaccoville, Alei Barlow of Mount Airy, Melissa Shoemaker of State Road, Bobbie Ward of Pinnacle; second row, Crystal Savage of Kernersville, Sokkoeurn Prom of Lexington, Hannah Vaughn of Toast, Amber Walker of Hays, Kristen Chandler of Mount Airy; third row, Jessica Nelson of Pfafftown, Leah Chamblin of Mount Airy, Jodi Rakes of King; fourth row, Heather Williams of East Bend, Faith Ogle of Hillsville, Virginia, Carlie Stewart of Boonville, Hannah Jones of State Road, Ashley Stoltzfus of Elkin, Xy-za Baldillo of East Bend; fifth row, Samuel Clelland of King, Elaine Miller of Jefferson, Taryn Reep of Newton, Amber Yoder of Roaring River, Gregory Naparano of Pinnacle, Cody Whitt of Claudville, Virginia, Kathryn Johnson of Clemmons; back row, Elizabeth Wagner of Lexington, Elizabeth Freeman of Mount Airy, Angela Shaw of Winston-Salem, Lindsey Hampton of Lowgap, Jessica Aguahedionda of Ronda, Shannon Fleming of Cleveland, Lauren Casey of Lexington, Tara Martin of Lowgap. Photo courtesy of Tilley’s Photography Studio